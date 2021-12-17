Cowboys seek winning continuity along offensive line in final four games

The Dallas Cowboys have four more games on the docket with which to figure out their best grouping along the offensive line as they try to take the NFC East title.

DALLAS — NFL teams go with their best five offensive linemen and play ball. For the Dallas Cowboys, with four games to go in the regular season, there is still ambiguity as to who exactly comprises their best five-man combination.

Also typical is that teams with such equivocation so late in the year have losing records. That is not the case for the Cowboys, who are 9-4 and a win or two away from locking up the NFC East.

Dallas is suffering from an embarrassment of riches.

The one position along the offensive line that has been up for grabs throughout the season is left guard. Connor Williams started the first nine games as the incumbent, but his penalty issues provided a liability and a chance for Connor McGovern to compete for the job. Williams registered as the starter in the 27-20 Week 14 win at Washington, but he only saw 15 offensive snaps as the competition continued.

Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones only believes such competition, even at this late juncture, will make them better.

"We have competition," Jones told "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan," Friday. "Connor McGovern has had some things he’s done very well. Like every player, he’s had some things that he’d like to take back. Connor Williams has had some outstanding plays since he’s been a Dallas Cowboy. He’s had some that he'd like to take back."

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan that Connor Williams is one Hell of an athlete. Says he's nimble and has good footwork for a man his size. Says he's good at getting to the second level. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 19, 2021

Williams registered 11 offensive holding penalties — accepted and declined — from Weeks 1-10. Despite the demotion and having to fend with McGovern on a weekly basis, Williams has not lost focus.

"I think he’s done a nice job of just staying locked in," right guard Zack Martin said. "I mean, it’s tough sometimes when another guy comes in at your spot, you’re kind of checked out, but that’s something he did really well. He stayed locked in, he came to work every day, he prepared as if he was playing so when this stuff comes up he’s just right back into the mix."

If Williams earns the start against the New York Giants for Week 15 at MetLife Stadium, Jones is confident in Williams.

Said Jones: "From his physical standpoint, his ability to play football, he’s been one of our top players, Connor Williams. But hopefully we can live and he can reduce his number of penalties would be the thing pointing to him. His ability to play football in the NFL is unquestioned.”

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan if Connor McGovern isn't starting at left guard against the #Giants, he hopes that he is in the Hulk Package. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 17, 2021

For Martin, the confidence is bestowed to the entire offensive line group as offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko have created a setting wherein every player knows his job.