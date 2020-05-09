Brandon Carr visit signals Cowboys are searching for secondary help

The Dallas Cowboys had a former member of the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary in for a visit, but perhaps not the one that many were expecting.

DALLAS — Things are moving quickly for the Dallas Cowboys as the NFL season approaches. Without a normal offseason or exhibition games, it feels as though the organization is making moves, or at least staying in the news, at a breakneck pace as the regular season begins next week.

In the last few days, the Cowboys have dumped a veteran safety they had hoped would win a starting job – Ha Ha Clinton-Dix - revealed that LB Sean Lee would begin the season on IR with a designation to return, and announced that DE Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated. All of this has occurred while the speculation continues to grow that Dallas is ramping up their interest in safety Earl Thomas.

While there is name recognition and star talent from Thomas, the team met with former CB Brandon Carr instead.

Carr played for the Cowboys for five seasons from 2012-2016 and was their most consistent CB during that time. His tenure is remembered for the large contract he signed, five years and $50 million. However, most fans felt his lack of interceptions meant he was overpaid. Carr only picked off seven passes during his time in Dallas, and just one in the last three seasons.

That sounds an awful lot like the CB the Cowboys just lost in free agency this offseason. Newly minted Miami Dolphin Byron Jones was a Pro Bowl-caliber corner for Dallas but he picked off just two passes in his career with the Cowboys.

Carr has spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he picked off six passes for one of the league’s best secondaries. Last year, however, the Ravens moved Carr to safety for the second half of the season, where he performed admirably.

The Cowboys defensive coaches continue to preach position flexibility and Carr fits that bill. After releasing Clinton-Dix, Carr could be the veteran answer at safety. He’s not in the same class as Thomas as a player, but Carr would be a welcomed addition to the secondary room where he’s a first-class person who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year for the Cowboys in 2015, as well as the last two seasons in Baltimore.

Another one of Carr’s strengths is his durability, he’s never missed a game in his career. He’s played in all 192 games during his 13 years in the league.

While the Cowboys could use help at safety, which Carr showed last season that he can play, the visit with Carr could hold a bit of espionage tinge as Dallas could have used the interview with their former player to gain more information on what happened with Thomas in Baltimore. If the team is looking further into signing Thomas, it would make sense to do their due diligence.

Carr is getting a little long in the tooth at 34-years old, but the change in positions could prolong his career. If he’s evolved into playing safety full-time and continues to improve at the position, he’d make a nice addition to the secondary.

Even if the Cowboys don’t sign Carr, one thing is for sure, the team’s on a never-ending journey to find quality safety play.