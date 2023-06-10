How Cowboys can get monkey off their backs in Week 5 against San Francisco

The Dallas Cowboys face their rivals from the Bay Area in Week 5 in a matchup between NFC heavyweights that could have a lasting impact on the conference in 2023.

DALLAS — The schedule says it’s Week 5 in the NFL, but you wouldn’t believe that there is just another regular season game around the corner for the Dallas Cowboys.

An important NFC clash is on the docket and it feels like one of the biggest games on the schedule. Indeed, this one goes deeper than merely playing a rival.

The upcoming opponent Dallas is the San Francisco 49ers, the team that has ended the Cowboys’ last two seasons in the divisional round of the playoffs. There’s history, there’s rivalry, and then there’s what’s gone on in the last two years that leaves a sour taste in the mouths of America’s Team.

Although nothing that can change the past results, this Cowboys team has had this game circled on the calendar since January as one they desperately want to win to get the monkey off their backs and get a leg up in the NFC.

If Dallas wants to finally beat the 49ers, here are some of the things that they must do to begin the process of evening the score by the Bay:

Pressure Purdy into mistakes

The NFL season is four games old, and San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to throw an interception. Including the postseason, the former Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft has thrown just four picks in 16 career games, so it’s clear that Purdy is extremely careful throwing the ball. However, Purdy has fumbled twice this season, losing one.

The 49ers run one of the more efficient offenses in the league and Purdy works well within the scheme, but no one is immune to being rattled. Dallas should be able to pressure Purdy with their elite pass rush and they need to parlay that into mistakes from the sophomore quarterback. San Francisco’s offensive line isn’t a stout unit, and the Cowboys can attack everyone not named Trent Williams.

If the Cowboys want to win this game, put the 49ers in passing situations. Aside from Trent Williams, their offensive line can be eaten up! — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) October 6, 2023

If the defense can harass Purdy, they might be able to come up with the first interception of his season. Winning the turnover battle would go a long way to earning the statement win.

Attack the secondary

San Francisco’s defense is one of the best in the league, but their strength is in the front two levels. Their defensive line boasts the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa, along with second-year pass rusher Drake Jackson and the menacing Javon Hargrave in the middle. While Bosa is one of the best edge rushers in the league, Jackson and Hargrave are tied for the team lead in sacks with three apiece for the 49ers.

At linebacker Fred Warner has a claim to being the best in the league and Dre Greenlaw is productive playing next to the All-Pro. And, although Talanoa Hufanga is a safety, he plays more like a linebacker closer to the line of scrimmage. Hufanga was another All-Pro last year and is always around the ball.

However, the weakness of the 49ers’ defense is their pass defense. They’ve only given up four passing touchdowns and are giving up just 218.3 passing yards a game this season, but they also haven’t been tested much. In four games, the 49ers have played three teams with passing offenses that rank in the bottom third of the league and they held two of them to under 200 yards passing.

Against one of the better aerial attacks in the league, the 49ers allowed the Los Angeles Rams and their quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw for 307 yards. The Cowboys are 15th in the league in passing, but what they lack in yards, they make up for in efficiency. Dallas has gotten out to big leads in most of their games and haven’t needed to throw the ball, which has kept their passing numbers average through four weeks.

This could be the time for the Cowboys to unleash a more potent passing game. There’s a good chance that head coach and play caller Mike McCarthy’s offense will have their entire starting five offensive line ready to play and quarterback Dak Prescott should get ample time to throw the ball downfield.

For the first time this season, the Cowboys preferred starting offensive line of Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz and Terence Steele is in full pads for a practice. pic.twitter.com/CCqcpq80GX — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 5, 2023

Thus far, there’s been a lot of short passes from the offense and getting the ball out of Prescott’s hand quickly, but there’s a good chance that the Cowboys open things up against the 49ers. With the full complement of linemen to protect Prescott, expect more deep and intermediate throws. The 49ers are vulnerable in their secondary and if their pass rush doesn’t get to Prescott, the Cowboys should have success in the passing game.

Keep McCaffrey in check

There aren’t many running games better than the one that the 49ers employ, and Christian McCaffrey is playing like the best running back in the league. Through the first quarter of the season, McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards with 459 yards, which is almost 100 more than the next closest runner. McCaffrey is also tops in yards per game at 114.8, has the most runs for first downs with 23, is tied for the lead in touchdowns with six, and is averaging almost six yards per carry.

You’d be hard-pressed to find an running back playing better than McCaffrey, who’s scored in every game and is coming off a four score performance in Week 4. However, the rushing attack is more than just McCaffrey, the 49ers put up 153 yards per game on the ground, good for third in the league. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is second on the team in rushing yards and he’s a nightmare to tackle due to his speed and athleticism.

The 49ers will also spread carries around with their backup running backs, and their scheme makes it difficult to slow down. If the Cowboys want to come out victorious, they’ll need to keep the 49ers running game in check to put the onus on Purdy and the passing game. The rush defense for the Cowboys has been hit or miss through four games, and Dan Quinn needs his unit to be at their best in Week 5.

