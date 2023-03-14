Cowboys re-sign safety Donovan Wilson to three-year deal

Wilson was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and started all 17 games for the Cowboys in 2022.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing safety Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal, team officials confirmed to WFAA.

Wilson was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and started all 17 games for the Cowboys in 2022. He recorded 101 tackles with seven tackles for loss, nine QB hits, and 5.0 sacks.

Wilson also had an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for Dallas in 2022.

The deal was first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Wilson's three-year deal is worth $24 million with $13.5 million in first two years fully-guaranteed.

Excellent get to keep a versatile safety who helps make DC Dan Quinn’s defense work. pic.twitter.com/MFdqrnkToO — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) March 14, 2023