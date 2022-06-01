Dallas Cowboys rule out three more players for Saturday's game in Philadelphia

Along with the three new players, safety Donovan Wilson (illness) is not traveling with the team but remains questionable, team officials say.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will be without three more players for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, with another considered questionable, according to team officials.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness), safety Jayron Kearse (hamstring) and running back Tony Pollard (foot) will not travel with the team to Philadelphia, and all have been ruled out for the game.

Safety Donovan Wilson (illness) is not traveling with the team but remains questionable, team officials say.

This comes one day after the Cowboys added offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown to the list the day before that. The team added linebacker Micah Parsons to the COVID reserve list.

Head coach Mike McCarthy, according to the team, recently said there are also "a number of guys that are sick" who have not tested positive.

The Cowboys play the Eagles on Saturday night in their final game of the regular season. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.

Here's who is expected to miss Saturday's game:

Micah Parsons

Tyron Smith

Anthony Brown

Trevon Diggs

Jayron Kearse

Tony Pollard

Late last year, the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to modify their COVID-19 protocols to cut the standard isolation period in half from 10 to 5 days regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC.