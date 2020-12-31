Did the Cowboys get Whataburger for going double-double against the Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys earned a special reward on Wednesday for bookending halftime with back-to-back touchdowns in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

DALLAS — Mike McCarthy said there would be Whataburger.

When the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown on their last drive of the first half and then capped off their opening drive of the second half with a touchdown, the team completed a “double-double.”

“Well, that’s a Whataburger double with cheese in our book,” the Cowboys coach said after the 37-17 win Sunday via the Dallas Morning News. “So, there’s going to be a lot of hamburgers flying around Wednesday.”

On Monday, McCarthy said the team would have to “wait and see” with regards to the availability of Whataburger on Wednesday after practice.

During his Wednesday morning pre-practice presser, McCarthy indicated that the players might not in fact get Whataburger. “We will have to wait and see,” said McCarthy. “My Whataburger guy hasn’t come through. It’s a work in progress.”

According to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, players were provided the option to have burgers for lunch in the cafeteria.

“We do have the option to get burgers for lunch,” said Elliott. “I am not sure if we have the option to get Whataburger today. I remember one time in camp we did get Whataburger gift cards because we got a double-double in practice. I am heading to lunch after this so I assume there will be some sort of double hamburger with cheese downstairs in the cafeteria.”

Center Joe Looney had one of those burgers before and described them as, “nice and juicy, cheese running all over the place” and said it was a meal that “picks you up” because of its quality. The 30-year-old relished the burger chock full of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mustard.

Looney also admitted that he would have needed copious cups of coffee to make it through that afternoon’s meetings and not succumb to any lethargy.

Said Looney: “There was definitely some coffee drinking going in the meetings this afternoon. Burgers and fries, totally worth it.”

The 30-year-old didn’t have the double-double on Wednesday.

“You know, I try to watch my figure sometimes,” said Looney. “This one ab can get out of control sometimes.”

Though not every Cowboy had a double-double burger after practice, they will all want one if served Sunday afternoon in Week 17 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. A win enables Dallas to win the NFC East with a 7-9 record, pending the Philadelphia Eagles upset Washington on Sunday Night Football.