Cowboys RB Tony Pollard nominated for FedEX Ground NFL Player of the Week

DALLAS — Tony Pollard is catching national attention for his 100-yard rushing performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 Week 2 buzzer beater from Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
The third-year running back has been nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 2. Pollard ran 13 times for 109 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 31 yards.
Pollard faces stiff competition. Also on Sunday, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed 11 times for 95 yards and a touchdown in their 31-21 win over the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, running back Derrick Henry was the difference maker for the Tennessee Titans' 33-30 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks as he churned out 182 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries.
The Cowboys generated 419 yards of total offense and went 2-of-3 in the red zone with a 2-of-2 rate in goal-to-go. One of those efforts came from Pollard as he opened the game’s scoring on a 4-yard, 1st-and-goal run in the first quarter.
Even though the Cowboys' offense didn't generate near 30 points like in Week 1's 31-29 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas nevertheless picked up the yards and conversions necessary to keep control of the game. Pollard’s effort spelling for starter Ezekiel Elliott was a big part of the equation.
"It was big for the team having a tough game like that, a close one, back and forth, momentum just swinging," Pollard said after the game. "It was big for the offense to come out and finish the game with the game-winning field goal and come out with the ‘dub.’"
Football fans have a chance each week to recognize top performers under center or on the ground with the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards, in which players in games from Thursday through Sunday are eligible. Voting is open here until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time each week of the season. Football fans can also cast their votes on Twitter using the @NFL published polls on Twitter and via the NFL Mobile App.
FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back for a weekly total of $4,000 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). Each donation made in the name of the winning quarterback and running back go towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.
The FedEx Air nominees include Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who threw five touchdown passes; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who threw for 400 yards; and Las Vegas Raiders signal caller Derek Carr, who posted a 126.2 passer rating in their win at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
