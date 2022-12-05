Odell Beckham Jr. accompanied by Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs at Mavs game

Beckham Jr. was in North Texas on Monday as the free agent met with the Cowboys at the Star in Frisco.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are continuing their efforts to woo Odell Beckham Jr.

And on Monday night, stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs took their turn in recruiting the free agent wide receiver – at a Mavs game.

Beckham Jr. was in North Texas on Monday to visit with the Cowboys at the Star in Frisco as he looks for his next team. He had already met with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, who are also potential suitors.

The free agent was seen at the Mavericks’ game against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center on Monday, accompanied court-side by Parsons and Diggs.

While on his way to his seat, Beckham Jr. was asked by reporters about his meeting with the Cowboys, but he declined to comment.

WFAA’s Joe Trahan asked him if the meeting was positive.

“Life is positive,” Beckham Jr. responded. “Everything is good.”

Odell Beckham, Jr. didn't want to reveal much about day one of his visit with the #Cowboys. This oh-so-quick chat is from the #Mavs game tonight.

"Life is positive."

-@obj pic.twitter.com/nIdD4dFR86 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 6, 2022

“Have you ever seen anything like that facility,” Trahan asked, regarding the Ford Center at the Star.

“I’ll be honest, ain’t seen nothing like it,” he responded.

During the Mavs game, fans even chanted "O-B-J" while he, Parsons and Diggs were shown on the big arena screens.

Dallas fans chanting O-B-J for Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/3oD25TuVzu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2022

The Cowboys have been linked to Beckham Jr. for weeks following news that he was looking to make his return to football after a torn ACL he suffered in last season’s Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Adding Beckham Jr. would be a move to bolster a receiving group that’s seen improvement as the season has progressed. With CeeDee Lamb proving himself as a No. 1 receiver and Michael Gallup hitting his stride in his return from injury, a Beckham Jr. signing would add to a high-scoring team that posted 54 points on Sunday night.

Beckham Jr. recently made headlines after an incident in Miami in which he was removed from an American Airlines flight after he allegedly did not put on his seatbelt when asked by the attendants. The flight was deplaned and the 30-year-old was escorted through the terminal by police.

Cowboys officials said the incident would not affect their pursuit of the free agent.