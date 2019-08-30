DALLAS — Preseason is over as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-15 in the exhibition finale at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys now enter a phase where they have to finalize their 53-man roster before 3:00 p.m. Central Time Saturday.

For some players, the adventure continues. For others, it continues in another NFL city. For an unfortunate few, the journey came to an end against Tampa Bay. Here are four observations from the preseason finale.

1. Donovan Wilson is the next Xavier Woods, maybe better

The rookie safety from Texas A&M has demonstrated a playmaking knack that has been desperately missing from the Cowboys back end since the days of Gerald Sensabaugh in 2010. Yes, it has been that long since the Cowboys have had a safety who has intercepted five or more passes in a season.

The Cowboys have had an idea that Wilson could make these type of plays going back to his days at College Station.

The Cowboys liked him at Texas A&M's pro day, and hoped he would take it easy and recovery from his sports hernia during the combine/pro day season so he could be ready for organized team activities and training camp.

RELATED: Donovan Wilson is a day 3 safety Cowboys like for NFL Draft

On Thursday, Wilson intercepted quarterback Ryan Griffin and also recorded four combined tackles and a pass breakup. Perhaps the most steady contribution he can make at this time is on special teams, where he had two tackles as part of playing the third phase of the game.

The Cowboys will be giving consideration to Woods, Jeff Heath, and Kavon Frazier, but Wilson needs to see more defensive snaps near the end of the season as it starts to click even more.

2. OG Connor McGovern could be a rookie redshirt

The third-round pick from Penn State did not see a single preseason snap as he did not play against the Buccaneers. The 6-5, 323-pounder has been battling a pectoral injury throughout preseason. As the Cowboys have tough decisions to make among their offensive line depth as they cut to 53 men, placing McGovern on injured reserve might be a safe way for them to back out of a couple of those tough decisions.

Teams typically having three to four reserve offensive linemen active on game days, but those linemen have position flex to play where needed should injuries occur. Joe Looney is safe, and a McGovern IR move could keep Xavier Su'a-Filo safer.

Stashing McGovern on the IR also gives the rookie a chance to recover from his injury without pressure and also build up his strength to play at the NFL level, something college trench prospects don't get to do because of the nature of training for the combine and pro days.

3. Jalen Guyton may end up staying in the Metroplex

Bubble players are always looking for that one play that keeps them fresh in the coaches' minds as cut day nears, and the former North Texas product may have had that moment. Guyton caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taryn Christion and broke multiple tackles while racing down the right sideline. It was all Guyton.

The play was designed to just pick up a third-and-5 and keep the chains moving. The 6-1, 212-pound wideout kept the play alive and perhaps his chances of staying with the Cowboys.

In 2009, a similar bubble player had a big play that kept him fresh on the coaches' mind. Jesse Holley, who won a football reality show to get on the Cowboys' 90-man camp roster, scooped up an unclaimed punt in the preseason finale and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown, which ended up being the difference in the 35-31 Dallas win. "When the ball dropped right to me I thought, 'What the heck do I have to lose?" Holley said. "If I fumbled it, what was the worst thing that was going to happen? They cut me. And if I kept it, what's the greatest thing that was going to happen? They keep me. So I just grabbed it."

Holley ended up making the Cowboys' practice squad, and the same could be true for Guyton with a touchdown like he had against the Bucs.

4. Cowboys prepared to face the Giants without Zeke

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments similar to those at the team's kickoff luncheon Wednesday that the club will get ready without running back Ezekiel Elliott, similar to how teams have to deal with players being injured or suspended. "I'm operating as though right now he's going to miss regular season games," Jones told reporters after the game.

RELATED: Cowboys prepared to start season without Ezekiel Elliott

"My entire expectation for what we're putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out." How prepared is Jones? So much so that fourth-round pick Tony Pollard, who has been sensational with first-team reps in the absence of Elliott, did not play a down for Dallas.

When the reps are for real, the Cowboys will find out quickly if Pollard is another Derrick Lassic or their own James Conner.

With the preseason in the books, how are you feeling about the Cowboys chances to compete in 2019? Share your thoughts and predictions with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.