Here's what the Cowboys need to make the playoffs in Week 15

The first option is simple, but there are multiple avenues for Dallas to clinch the playoffs in Week 15.

DALLAS — The NFL season is waning and that means teams will start punching their tickets into the playoffs.

For the first week this season, the Dallas Cowboys have scenarios to clinch their spot and it's pretty simple for America's Team.

Option No. 1: win and you're in. Dallas will clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8). Dallas is favored to beat the Jags this weekend (rightfully so), but should the Jags play spoiler on Sunday, there are other ways Dallas could still clinch at least a playoff berth.

Here are the other scenarios:

Dallas tie + Giants-Commanders does not end in a tie

Dallas tie + Seahawks loss or tie

Seahawks loss + Lions loss or tie

Seahawks loss + Commanders loss

The Cowboys are also still in the hunt for the NFC East division title, trailing the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The Christmas Eve matchup between Dallas and Philly will be instrumental in the race for the NFC East.

And if that Cowboys-Eagles game wasn't already hyped up enough, linebacker Micah Parsons has already fanned the flame. Parsons questioned Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP buzz while on Von Miller's podcast. You can read more about that here.

Dallas will have some extra offensive firepower, too, after signing former Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.