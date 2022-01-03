The Cowboys will face-off against the Eagles for the last time this season on WFAA

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to right the ship after a hard loss to Arizona. The game will kick off at 7:15 pm on January 8, and it will air on WFAA.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the Cowboys' end-of-season matchup against their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles will take place on Saturday, January 8, at 7:15 pm.

The game will be broadcast on WFAA, as well as ESPN.

The Cowboys have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but Sunday's loss to the Cardinals has left some fans wondering how deep of a run they can really make.

The offense came into last Sunday's game as healthy as it had been all season long, but still struggled to gain any traction for much of the game. Dak Prescott finished 24 of 38 for 226 yards, but also lost a fumble at a crucial point in the fourth quarter.

Just as important, Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL catching a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Owner Jerry Jones confirmed to reporters after the game that the free-agent-to-be Gallup would be out for the rest of the season.

The Cowboys need to right the ship, and they will get a little help from the depleted Eagles, who will be without a dozen players in Week 18.

The Eagles announced on Monday that LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, C Jason Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton, TE Jack Stoll have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. All of these players, if not starters, have earned significant playing time for Philadelphia this season.

The stakes of Saturday’s game might not be super high since both teams have already secured a place in the post-season, but the Cowboys can’t afford to look past this matchup with their hated foes.

They’ll need every bit of momentum they can muster going into the playoffs -- a place where they have historically faltered in recent years.