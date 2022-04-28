Trading up for safety Kyle Hamilton is a great idea Cowboys likely won't do

The Dallas Cowboys could use draft capital to trade up in the NFL Draft to take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton but, given their history, don’t expect it to happen.

DALLAS — Cynthia Frelund from the NFL Network is a talented analytics expert who generates interesting predictions and logical takes on how games, seasons and even drafts should play out.

Using the tools at her disposal, she has cooked up an intriguing proposal for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the NFL Draft’s first round.

In Frelund's latest piece for NFL.com wherein she analyzes win-win trades for teams in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft, she suggests that the Cowboys should trade their No. 24 overall pick along with their No. 56 overall pick in Round 2 to move up to No. 13 overall.

Frelund lays out the argument that the Cowboys defense would benefit from moving up into the teens to take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Fun fact: Kyle Hamilton went to Marist School in Brookhaven, Ga. for high school.



Marist is also the alma mater of #Rams coach Sean McVay. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 28, 2022

"If Kyle Hamilton past the Commanders at No. 11 overall, the Cowboys should dial up Texans general manager Nick Caserio and make a deal," Frelund writes. "Pairing Hamilton with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn creates the greatest win-share increase for both the Cowboys and the player in 2022, which doesn't often happen outside of the top 10 picks. For the safety position, think of a very good rookie win-share number as 0.58 wins; Hamilton to the Cowboys creates an increase of 0.74 wins. While giving up a second-rounder isn’t ideal, if they want Hamilton, the Cowboys' alternative is sweating it out and hoping he lasts even longer on the board."

Given the numbers laid out, there is no logical reason for why the Cowboys should say no, but history says they will.

Dallas simply does not value safety as a position worthy of a pick through days one and two. Since 1989, when Jerry Jones bought the team and took over as president and general manager, the Cowboys have taken four safeties in the first three rounds: Darren Woodson (Round 1, 1992), Tony Dixon (Round 2, 2001), Roy Williams (Round 1, 2002), and J.J. Wilcox (Round 3, 2013).

The last time the #Cowboys drafted a safety through the first three rounds was 2013 when they took Georgia Southern's J.J. Wilcox — and he was only a safety his senior year. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 28, 2022

Here is another way to look at it: since Will McClay took over as an authority figure in the personnel department in 2014, the Cowboys have not used a day one or two pick on a safety.

The club simply does not see the need to use any picks from the first through the third round to fix safety.

Would Hamilton be amazing in Quinn's system? Absolutely. However, history shows the Cowboys won't make that move, and the staff is content to allow Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse to man the backend another year.