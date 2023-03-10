Here is every Dallas Cowboys draft pick in 2023, in order

The NFL has finalized the 2023 NFL Draft order.

DALLAS — The NFL released its official draft order on Friday, all seven rounds from start to finish, including compensatory selections. The draft this year runs April 27-29 in Kansas City.

So what does this mean for the Cowboys? Don't get too excited early. Dallas doesn't pick until No. 26 in the first round.

But the Cowboys will still be plenty active over the draft's three days, with nine picks in total. Of course this could change, depending if the Cowboys trade up or down in the draft.

The Cowboys currently have one pick for each round, except in the fifth, where they have three picks, including a compensatory selection.

Here's every Cowboys pick, for now, with the round in parentheses:

No. 26 (1)

No. 58 (2)

No. 90 (3)

No. 129 (4)

No. 161 (5)

No. 169 (5)

No. 176 (5)

No. 212 (6)

No. 244 (7)

Last year, the Cowboys drafted offensive lineman Tyler Smith at No. 24, a pick that earned mixed reviews at the time. But Smith performed well as a rookie, especially as he had to fill in for Tyron Smith at left tackle after the latter went down with a preseason injury.

This year, the Cowboys could have a bevy of options at No. 26, including at running back, as several draft prospectors have linked Texas star Bijan Robinson to Dallas.

The Cowboys are bringing back Tony Pollard on a franchise tag, but the club could still walk away from Ezekiel Elliott's high-priced contract. So the backfield doesn't appear to be set just yet.

As with anything with the Cowboys, they'll keep us on our toes.