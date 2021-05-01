2021 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys enter final day with 6 picks

Would you like to see the Cowboys continue to add to the defense in Day 3 of the NFL Draft?

FRISCO, Texas — As the 2021 NFL Draft enters its third day, the Dallas Cowboys still have six picks remaining.

After trading the No. 10 slot on day 1, the Cowboys became the team with the highest number of picks in this year's draft with 11 total.

Here's a look at when they draft on the third day:

Round 4, pick 115: Jabril Cox, linebacker, LSU

Round 4, pick 138

Round 5, pick 179

Round 6, pick 192

Round 6, pick 227

Round 7, pick 238

Here's a look at the players Dallas selected earlier in the draft:

Round 1, pick 12: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State

Round 2, pick 44: Kelvin Joseph, cornerback, Kentucky

Round 3, pick 75: Osa Odighizuwa, defensive tackle, UCLA

Round 3, pick 84: Chauncey Golston, defensive end, Iowa

Round 3, pick 99: Nahshon Wright, cornerback, Oregon State