Game updates: Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in last bid for playoffs

The Cowboys are currently second in the NFC East. If they can win today, they may make it to the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants enter the final weekend of the regular season both with chances to make the playoffs despite sub-.500 records.

The long-time rivals will play Sunday at noon CT at MetLife Stadium, but they will have to wait after the game to see if one of them could clinch the NFC East.

In what is in essence a playoff elimination game, the loser of Sunday's game will no longer have a shot at the postseason, so the winner between the Cowboys and Giants will be watching the NFL's regular season finale to find out their playoff fate.

Here's why:

Washington (6-9) and Dallas (6-9) are tied for first place, but Washington holds the tiebreaker based on head to head. So Washington will win the division if they beat Philadelphia during the Sunday Night Football match.

A Washington loss and Cowboys win gives Dallas the East. But the Giants will win the division if they beat Dallas and Washington loses.

If the Eagles beat Washington, then the winner of this afternoon’s Cowboys Giants game will claim the NFC East crown.

So if Dallas can win Sunday's game, many Cowboys fans will be rooting for their rival the Eagles to win the night game.

Washington is the only team in the division that controls its own fate, if they beat the Eagles, they will win the East.

The Cowboys will be playing without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and right guard Zack Martin— both are inactive today.

Also inactive: Ben DiNucci, Rashard Robinson, Sewo Olonilua, Bradlee Anae.

Follow below for live updates of the game:

First Quarter

With a little less than 12 minutes left in the quarter, the Giants scored a touchdown on their opening drive as wide receiver Sterling Shepard brought the ball into the end zone, but the kick went wide on the extra point.

The Giants lead with 6 points on the board.

Awful start for the #DallasCowboys defense.

Jason Garrett’s scripted plays carve up the Cowboys.



6-0 Giants. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) January 3, 2021

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked with around 9 minutes left in the quarter, ending the Cowboys' drive.

Dallas cornerback Chidobe Awuzie then created a turnover when the Giants fumbled with 7 minutes left in the quarter to gain possession.

That's 11 turnovers the Dallas defense has created in the past 3 games, with just 11 total in the season's first 12 games.