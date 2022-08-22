Cowboys go for more help at cornerback in preseason mock draft

As the NFL season nears, teams are getting a better idea of their strengths and weaknesses which makes for prime mock draft fodder.

DALLAS — The 2023 NFL Draft may be months and a full season away, but it’s never too early to start reading the tea leaves. The Dallas Cowboys could use some help opposite cornerback Trevon Diggs, and a recent early mock draft has them addressing that need.

In a scenario from Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire where the Cowboys have the No. 22 overall pick next April, Dallas could use their pick in Round 1 to take DB Kelee Ringo from Georgia.

"Trevon Diggs is one of the NFL’s premier corners, but the Cowboys are still waiting for someone on the current roster to solidify the other spot on the outside," Easterling writes. "Ringo has the mental and physical tools to be a shutdown cover man, and flashed his big-play ability with a game-sealing pick-six in the national title game."

Everson Walls tells @dfwticket that #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has the same receiver instincts he did. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 28, 2021

If the Cowboys were to use a first-round pick on Ringo, it would send manifold signals as to the direction of the cornerback group. Firstly, it would mean 2021 second-rounder Kelvin Joseph and third-rounder Nahshon Wright had not developed as they would have hoped.

Ringo fits the bill of what is needed to play boundary cornerback in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme as a tall, lengthy defensive back. At 6’2”, 205 pounds, Ringo would meet the requirements. His place on the roster would be an immediate challenge to Joseph and Wright, and the Cowboys would have them on the trading block throughout the 2023 training camp and preseason.

Ringo's addition would also mean the Cowboys had an escape hatch for Diggs, who will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. Certainly having Ringo opposite of Diggs would give Dallas a talented secondary next season, but it would also give the front office an option should they not want to pay Diggs top dollar when he signs his second contract.

The 2024-25 salary caps are going to be tricky for Dallas to manage as they will have receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons, and quarterback Dak Prescott all nearing the end of their current contracts.

#Cowboys LT Tyron Smith's review of Tyler Smith:



"As a young guy he has a couple of questions, but trying to help him out as much as we can to kind of get this thing quick started. So, he’s a good kid. He’s willing to work.” — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 28, 2022

In the second round of the mock, Dallas goes for beef up front with Kansas State offensive tackle Cooper Beebe at No. 54 overall. Having Beebe would give the Cowboys a quality swing tackle and a potential eventual replacement for Tyron Smith.

However, with the way the Cowboys are currently constructed, 2022 first-round selection Tyler Smith is situated for a possible transition to left tackle when the former 2011 first-rounder from USC is no longer an option. Nevertheless the Cowboys will have to consider using top-100 talent along the offensive line if they want adequate protection for Prescott and to open the run game.