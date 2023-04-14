Cowboys Mock Draft 3.0: Will Dallas continue to remake the offensive line?

With the NFL Draft just weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys’ roster needs and intentions for their draft class are starting to become clearer.

DALLAS — Scouting and drafting is one of the things that the Dallas Cowboys do well. The team prides itself on maximizing their picks to infuse the team with fresh talent. With how Dallas builds its roster, it’s crucial that they get the draft right.

They’re also an organization that doesn’t hide their intentions, often drafting players they bring as part of their 30 visits or those that they scout during Dallas Day where they can get a closer look at a prospect.

Being predictable hasn’t stopped the Cowboys from being one of the better teams at selecting talent in the draft within the league in recent years, as Dallas has had a knack for finding good players throughout the process.

Reading the tea leaves, here’s an educated guess at whom the Cowboys might select in late April:

First round (26): Darnell Wright (Offensive Line) - Tennessee

The Cowboys might opt to continue rebuilding the offensive line to give quarterback Dak Prescott time to throw and the running backs room to run. Wright played right tackle at Tennessee last season, but there’s speculation that he’ll be better playing inside in the NFL.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Cowboys had success moving an offensive lineman inside, see Martin, Zack, and if Wright is the pick, expect them to try it again. Dallas met with Wright as one of their 30 visitors, feeding into the rumors the team likes what they see.

Another name for the Cowboys' top-30 visitors: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright. Possibility if he slides to 26? Team took Tyler Smith, Travis Frederick late in round 1 in 2022, 2013. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 12, 2023

Even if Wright does play left guard as a rookie, he would also give the team choices for the future at right tackle should Terence Steele vacate in free agency in 2024, or if Steele doesn’t recover well from his torn ACL. In this scenario, Wright gives the Cowboys options as a first round selection.

Second round (58): Emmanuel Forbes (Cornerback) - Mississippi St.

Forbes is one of the fastest rising cornerbacks/players in this draft, which could mean he’s out of the Cowboys’ range in the second round. However, fast risers sometimes don’t get drafted as early as expected, so Forbes might make a perfect pick in Round 2.

Forbes is also a corner back right in Dan Quinn’s wheelhouse as the former Mississippi St. Bulldog has the size and length that Dallas loves, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s also a ballhawk. The knock on Forbes is his weight. His thin legs on a lanky frame could be an issue at the NFL level, but he’s shown to have great instincts, speed, and athleticism.

With the Cowboys, Forbes could slide into a corner back 3 role behind Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore and be ready to take over next season as the top corner back opposite Diggs.

Third round (90): Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell (Wide Receiver) - Houston

If the team selected Dell, it would go against the grain for a franchise that loves size at the wide receiver position. Dell might be diminutive at 5 feet, 8 inches and 165 pounds, but he dominated at Houston, leading all of college football in receiving yards with 1,398, and touchdown catches, with 17.

At the Senior Bowl, Dell put on a show during individual drills and boosted his draft stock. The Cowboys could use a quick, shifty wide receiver who gets open quickly and can win with speed.

Dell could be an exception to the Cowboys’ rule at receiver, and with an influx of playmaking ability for the offense, they’d be happy if they did.

Fourth round (129): Keeanu Benton (Defensive Tackle) - Wisconsin

The team re-signed defensive Jonathan Hankins this offseason, but it’s only a one-year deal, leaving the Cowboys searching for a long-term run-stuffing defensive tackle solution. The answer could come from Benton, who would step in after learning on the job from Hankins.

Benton is a stout, powerful defensive tackle who will plug the middle and slow down the running game. He’s got the length and punch to move offensive lineman, but his lack of a pass rushing resume is a knock that drops Benton into Day 3 of the draft.

#Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton has not met with the #Cowboys, but he says Tyler Biadasz and Jake Ferguson helped him with the pre-draft process. Says he has regularly talked to them since they left Wisconsin. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) March 1, 2023

Dallas has drafted a Wisconsin player in two of the last three drafts, so they do like players from the program, and Benton would be a good fit.

Fifth round (169): Deuce Vaughn (Running Back) - Kansas St.

Like Dell, bringing in Vaughn would be a change in the prototypical player that the Cowboys like at the position, but Vaughn plays much bigger than his 5-foot-5, 180-pound frame. Vaughn’s quick feet, burst, and toughness make him an explosive runner that is tough to tackle in space.

The pint-sized running back also hides behind bigger offensive lineman, giving him an advantage when he has the ball. In addition, Vaughn is a natural receiver out of the backfield and offers help in the return game.

The Cowboys should know this player well as his father, Chris Vaughn, is the team’s assistant director of college scouting. Players don’t get more fun than Vaughn.

Sixth round (212): Clayton Tune (Quarterback) - Houston

The Cowboys have continued to show signs that they want to draft a developmental quarterback of the future and recently met with Tune, the man who helped make the third round selection in his mock, wide receiver Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell, one of the nation’s most productive receivers.

Coming from a college program with a pass-heavy offense, Tune has the arm and experience to make a quick transition to become a solid backup to Prescott.

Tune has thrown for 70 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Houston and has the athletic ability to be a threat when running. Accuracy, production, toughness, and team leader qualities make Tune someone that the Cowboys would like for late in the draft.

Seventh round (244): Mohamoud Diabte (Linebacker) - Utah

In the seventh round, teams look to draft guys who have some elite traits and Diabte has freakish athletic ability. He’s got the bend, speed, length, and agility to be a great pass rusher from the edge, but only had 10.5 career sacks at Florida and Utah.

Diabte’s size has been an issue and he needs to get stronger, but the Cowboys could use him on special teams to start while he fills in at linebacker. The tools are there for Diabte, who could develop into a good rotational piece on defense.

Would you be happy with another offensive lineman with Dallas’ top pick? Share your thoughts with Ben on Twitter @BenGrimaldi.