DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have had a rather blah offseason from a fan's perspective.

According to Betway, which tracked the social media posts for NFL teams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok using Linkfluence to crawl through the data and hashtags, the Cowboys had a likeability of 11.70%, ranking the 15th-highest in the NFL.

Among NFC East teams, the New York Giants led the way with a 16.10% likeability rating, tied with the New York Jets for the sixth-highest among NFL clubs. The Philadelphia Eagles were No. 9 with a 13.90% likeability rate. Washington was relegated to No. 28 with a likeability score of 7.85%.

According to @betway, here is the likeability of NFL teams using @linkfluence. #Bears lead the way, which means, according to the methodology, their fans had the most positive posts this offseason. pic.twitter.com/3dfabjl2PO — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 14, 2022

The Cowboys being in the middle of the pack can be interpreted as both good and bad. The bad part is that the NFL team with the most online followers with 18 million fans across all platforms can only muster 15th place on the list.

The positive aspect is that despite the travails of the offseason from COO Stephen Jones declaring that the Cowboys would be conservative in free agency, to the loss of defensive end Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, the trading of receiver Amari Cooper for a perceived lower value, and the selecting of first-round tackle Tyler Smith – which generated draft night overreactions – Dallas didn't dip into the bottom-10 on the list – unlike their division arch rivals in Washington.

For owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones, despite the tepid response online, the improvements Dallas made across the offensive line – specifically the selection of Smith – has him excited about 2022.

"Short-term, like this year, but as far as building and putting things in place for years to come, which you would think you’d like to do that in the offensive line, I think we’ve really done well," Jones told reporters on June 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadium announcement in Dallas. "And I get you say, ‘Well, you haven’t seen pads. How can you tell that?’ I just like the way that they square up and I like the way they do the fundamental things with the offensive line that enthuses me."

#Dak explains when he gets the itch for training camp. Says he texted Mike McCarthy a selfie from his @procamps at The Star. pic.twitter.com/xGRsAKHxGW — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 9, 2022

The Cowboys have eight million followers on Facebook, the most in the league, but rank second on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

The team with the highest likeability were the Chicago Bears at 19.70%. The Monsters of the Midway shook up their coaching staff in the offseason with the hiring of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who incidentally used to coach the Cowboys linebackers from 2011-17. The Carolina Panthers were the lowest on the list with a 6.63% likeability rate.