Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons to join Undisputed on weekly basis throughout NFL season

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will appear weekly on Undisputed, FS1's debate show featuring Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

DALLAS — Strap up, Cowboys fans. One of your team's leaders will make a number of TV appearances throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Every Tuesday this upcoming fall – much like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did for the Pat McAfee Show the past two years – Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will appear weekly on Undisputed, FS1's debate show featuring Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

The show made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

"Welcome @MicahhParsons11!! Eleven From Heaven will be joining Undisputed throughout the NFL season!," the show tweeted.

The NFL's reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year seems to be stoked and ready for the opportunity, too.

"Blessings! Excited to start this journey," Parsons retweeted.

The Cowboys linebacker enters his second NFL season after being named a first team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his rookie season. Parsons finished the 2021 season with 84 total tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

If the Cowboys are going to progress this season, they'll need Parsons to be on top of his game. Dallas enters 2022 coming off a 12-5 overall record and playoff loss to San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

Undisputed airs daily on FS1, starting at 8:30 a.m. CST or on channel 83 on SiriusXM Radio.