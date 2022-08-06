Matt Waletzko seeks to solve Cowboys' offensive line depth

Selected in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys, North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko is aiming to learn all he can from team veterans.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys needed help at tackle, not for 2022 but for the future.

With the team releasing former 2015 undrafted free agent La'el Collins and allowing tackle Ty Nsekhe to walk in free agency, there was room on the depth chart. Although the Cowboys selected Josh Ball in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL draft, the organization wanted a little more assurance behind their starting tackles in Tyron Smith and Terence Steele.

Enter former North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko. The 6-foot-7-inch, 305-pound tackle gives the Cowboys a chance to find their swing tackle and at the cost of just a fifth-round pick in 2022.

Matt Waletzko looks like he's racing across the room to stop his 18-month-old from putting a foreign object in its mouth. pic.twitter.com/OgRXB8Ldlx — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 30, 2022

Waletzko has been as impressed with the veterans inside The Star in Frisco as he has been with the facilities from which he has been training.

"I would just say walk in this building and see this rich history and just all these vets, all these guys around, just it's an amazing atmosphere and it's just a blessing to be here," Waletzko told reporters after organized team activities on June 9.

The 22-year-old has seen extended work at left tackle with the organization playing it smart with Smith's back tightness. No need to win the NFC East in June; therefore, let the rookie fifth-rounder have the reps with the first team during OTAs.

"He’s done a really good job," coach Mike McCarthy said. "When guys have extra length and know it and they use it, he knows it. He plays to his assets."

While Smith may not be on the field, Waletzko makes sure that the eight-time Pro Bowler is in his ear helping him become a better tackle.

"Right now I'm behind a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and you couldn't ask for a better situation to learn from a guy that's going on year 12 and just eat, sleep, and breathe and give every bit of information that he does," said Waletzko.

Fun fact: #Cowboys OT Matt Waletzko is the 26th North Dakota player ever drafted.



Highest-drafted North Dakota alumnus is #Vikings TE Jim Kliensasser, who went in Round 2 in 1999. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) May 1, 2022

The Cowboys and the rookie himself are realistic when it comes to where Waletzko is in his career. Although the All-Missouri Valley Conference first-teamer played every game at left tackle for the Fighting Hawks in 2021, there is a chasm every rookie has to cross when entering the NFL.

Waletzko is still learning the system, the playbook, and still melding with the cohesion of the offensive line room. However, McCarthy appreciates his consistency and potential to fill in at either tackle spot.

"He’s a great fit in that he can play left tackle and right tackle definitely helps us," McCarthy said.