What we learned: Cowboys pass test with road win over Rams

The Dallas Cowboys were underdogs on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champions but they came away with a statement victory in Los Angeles.

DALLAS — Sunday afternoon made for a fourth-straight victory week for the Dallas Cowboys after they beat the Los Angeles Rams in front of a partial home crowd at SoFi Stadium.

Week 5 represented the toughest challenge yet for the Cowboys as they faced down the Super Bowl champions and came out a winner.

The game ultimately wasn’t very pretty on the offensive side of the ball, but the Cowboys made enough plays at the right time to put points on the scoreboard. With the defense and special teams chipping in with dominant efforts, the Cowboys won playing complimentary football in all three phases to leave La La Land with a 4-1 record.

Here is what we learned about the Cowboys in their Week 5 win:

Cowboys shying away from Cooper Rush

The backup quarterback had his worst game as the starter, in what seems to be a theme. Rush is trending in the wrong direction over the last few weeks as film is building up for how best to defend him and the offense.

In the first two weeks with Rush under center, the Cowboys threw the ball 31 times apiece. In the last two weeks, that number dipped to 27 against the Washington Commanders, and then 16 passes versus the Rams. Rush managed to complete just 10 passes in the win over Los Angeles and threw for a meager 102 yards.

The Cowboys also appear to be getting more gun-shy about having Rush make plays with his arm, especially against good defenses. It’s no coincidence therefore that the offense is leaning more on the running game as the weeks pass by since any reliance on Rush is waning.

Dorance Armstrong two-way threat

When the Cowboys re-signed defensive end Armstrong, there were a few big reasons for why. The 2018 fourth-rounder, at just 25 years old, was an ascending player who is entering the peak of his playing career and costs significantly less money than former teammate Randy Gregory.

This season, Armstrong is making Dallas look shrewd.

Against the Rams, Armstrong got his fourth sack of the season, which led to a touchdown and blocked a punt. The block and subsequent recovery, also led to three points.

Dorance Armstrong, literal monster.



I thought he was a good player. I'll admit, I completely underestimated how big that re-signing was. Taken his game to another level on defense, AND he's still a beast on special teams. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) October 9, 2022

Armstrong’s prowess on special teams was a huge reason for why the Cowboys retained him. It was Armstrong’s second blocked kick of the season. He also knocked down a field goal attempt by Graham Gano in the Week 3 win.

New special teams operation needs work

Things didn’t get off to a great start for the new special teams operation that includes a new long snapper. On their first try together, kicker Brett Maher, holder Bryan Anger and snapper Matt Overton didn’t have a clean sequence.

On an extra point try, Overton had a perfect snap, the only problem was Anger hadn’t nodded his head to indicate that he was ready. The ball was snapped too soon and hit Anger in the helmet and the Cowboys never got the kick off.

In the first game without long snapper Jake McQuaide, who is out for the season with a torn triceps, the absence was felt. The rest of the game was clean, but it’s something to monitor going forward.

Unsung defenders stepping up

The Cowboys enjoyed a monster effort from the defense, which included five sacks. Everyone watched as Micah Parsons dominated late in the game with two sacks, one of which forced the game-winning fumble. Meanwhile, defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong also harassed quarterback Matthew Stafford all game.

However, one of last year’s top rookies and Dallas’ second-round pick from this season also stepped up for the Cowboys. Rookie defensive end Sam Williams was called upon with Lawrence sidelined late after a big hit to the head/neck area, and he delivered. Williams was all around Stafford late in the game and secured the game-winning fumble recovery, earning one of the best grades for Dallas in the win.

Last year’s third-round pick, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, also pitched in with an outstanding game. Odighizuwa pressured Stafford all four quarters, earning the highest pressure rate for the defense, according to PFF.

Cowboys pressure leaders vs. the Rams (per PFF)



Osa Odighizuwa: 7 (26.9%)

DeMarcus Lawrence: 6 (22.2%)

Micah Parsons: 6 (20%)

Dante Fowler: 4 (21.1%)

Sam Williams: 3 (18.8%)

Carlos Watkins: 3 (23.1%)

Dorance Armstrong: 2 (9.1%)



Team Total: 36



Dominant — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) October 10, 2022

The second year defensive tackle picked up his first sack of the season and was stout in the run game as well, helping to hold the Rams to just 38 yards rushing.

Dallas’ defense has star players at every level, but it was the unsung heroes who helped slow down the Rams’ offense in the victory.

Tyler Smith responded

The first half was rough sledding for the rookie offensive tackle, who gave up two sacks and was called for two holding penalties in the game’s first 25 minutes. Going up against All-Pro Aaron Donald was going to be the former Tulsa standout’s biggest test yet, and it wasn’t pleasant early.

However, after taking his licks, Smith settled down and played a cleaner game. Smith helped pave the way for 162 yards on the ground and there were no more sacks or penalties credited to Smith in the 35 last minutes of the game.

Smith’s response to being beaten badly against one of the league’s best only to bounce back and become a part of the team’s success is indicative of the Cowboys overall this season, it’s a resilient group.

Do you think the Cowboys should make the move back to Dak Prescott? Share your thoughts with Ben on Twitter @BenGrimaldi.