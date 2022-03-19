Cowboys bring back Leighton Vander Esch to shore up linebacker depth

The Dallas Cowboys are still in the business of reunions as they signed Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year deal to help bolster the linebacker corps.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to bringing back familiar faces and that continued this week with a new contract for linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who returns in 2022 on a one-year, $3 million deal.

Vander Esch was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and proceeded to become a Pro Bowl and All-Pro performer as a rookie, but wear and tear took its toll on his body over the next three seasons.

Neck and collarbone injuries limited the young linebacker in his second and third seasons, as he was able to play in just 19 games during those campaigns with waning production. The injuries sapped some of Vander Esch’s effectiveness and he’s been unable to experience the same high level of play that he enjoyed as a rookie.

However, the 2021 season turned out to be one a bit of a revival for Vander Esch. The former Boise State Bronco had 77 tackles, added a sack, and picked off his first pass since his rookie year. He didn’t play starters snaps, but Dallas meted out playing time to help keep Vander Esch fresh.

Cowboys now expected to have Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox back at linebacker for next season https://t.co/0XN367bLEl — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 18, 2022

This type of deal has become commonplace for the Cowboys. The team likes to look for short-term, cheaper contracts to fill out the roster while spending the bulk of their money on keeping their homegrown stars. With Vander Esch, they were killing two birds with one stone. Ultimately, it’s a strategy that keeps the team from giving out bad long term deals and frees them from having to use a draft pick to fill a glaring need.

Ironically, the team had previously declined to use their fifth-year option on Vander Esch last offseason but brought him back for his fifth season in an unconventional fashion at a cheaper price. The Cowboys likely feel more comfortable keeping Vander Esch at a fraction of the cost for manageable playing time.

The Leighton Vander Esch signing is an OK move, classic Cowboys too.



It doesn't stop the team from signing someone else and as the worst case scenario, it gives the defense some depth at a position where they lack numbers. Solid players are needed at LB and LVE is that. — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) March 18, 2022

Vander Esch can still be a valuable player for Dallas’ defense, and he can start if needed while still having the ability to make plays. The injury history cannot be ignored, but, with the Cowboys no longer counting on Vander Esch to be one of their major contributors, his return makes sense.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are also bringing back linebacker Luke Gifford for another year to further address their depth at the position. Gifford rejoins Vander Esch, Micah Parsons, and Jabril Cox on the roster and is another familiar face after landing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Gifford has mostly been utilized as a core special teams player, but the former Nebraska Cornhusker can play at LB if needed.

Neither of the signings prevent the Cowboys from being more aggressive in adding a playmaker on defense, but they do provide some early stability at LB. Cowboys fans can still hold out hope that the team will sign Bobby Wagner, or another big-name free agent, while the team continues to fortify the depth chart.