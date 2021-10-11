Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says assignment is to 'cause havoc'

Without their top pass rush threats, the Dallas Cowboys turned to rookie linebacker Micah Parsons to create chaos against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10

DALLAS — Linebacker Micah Parsons says his assignment was no different than before as the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys took a hit to their edge defense on Nov. 10 leading up to their Week 10 showdown with Atlanta as defensive end Randy Gregory hurt his calf and was placed on injured reserve.

The rookie has pass-rushing prowess, and added 1.0 sack, a quarterback hit, and a career-first forced fumble, but Parsons says the way he was utilized in the game plan was the status quo.

"I have the same assignment every week, just cause havoc and just do what I do," said Parsons, who was tied with safety Jayron Kearse for a team-high six tackles. "Same game plan, same assignment, just execution."

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons didn't think Dan Quinn wanted to beat the #Falcons for sentimental reasons.



"I really don’t think that Q worried about the Atlanta Falcons. I just think that Q wanted to come out here and punch somebody in the mouth after last week." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 15, 2021

According to Parsons, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn sees the No. 12 overall pick from Penn State as being in a "groove."

Said Parsons: "He didn’t want to mess up the groove where I’m at right now.”

Around an hour before kickoff, chief operating officer Stephen Jones told the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network that Quinn would have a plan in place for how to utilize Parsons as part of the pass rush.

"I know Dan has got some great plans for him this week to really, hopefully offset not having Randy out there," Jones said. "And, so, I just expect him to step up and have a great game. He’s had a great rookie year, and I think that will continue.”

The Cowboys generated three interceptions and held the Falcons to 214 yards total offense. The Dallas defense also limited the Falcons to just 1-for-11 on third down conversions.

"I know how guys are hungry for the ball," said Parsons. "Each one of them talked about getting to the ball. I don’t think one game will ever define you."

Dan Quinn got a game ball after the #Cowboys' beat the #Falcons 43-3.



"It’s good to have that game done and over with. More than anything, when you, like any team that you, a lot of friends you have, you go and battle. It’s the fun part of the NFL."pic.twitter.com/z8MeDCRiOH — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 15, 2021

Parsons emphasized that the way the Cowboys bounced back from their puzzling 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9 is a reminder that the 7-2 club shouldn't be trifled with.

"It always feels good to win, especially to come back after we didn’t play up to the standard," Parsons said. "Today, I think everybody played up to the standard.”

The Cowboys go on the road in Week 11 to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium.