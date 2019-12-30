DALLAS —

The Dallas Cowboys officially ended their 2019 campaign in the same way that the Jason Garrett era began, with an 8-8 record and an early vacation.

The Cowboys sent off the disappointing season by throttling Washington 47-16 in their final game to finish with a record of 5-1 against NFC East opponents.

Of course, the one-loss against their rivals was the previous week in Philadelphia where a victory would have locked up their first consecutive division title run in over 20 years.

The Cowboys will have a lot of work to do in their long offseason which begins Monday. With Garrett’s contract expiring and no progress made, presumably, Dallas will be looking for a new head coach in 2020.

Additionally, the free agents in Dallas include franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, a man the Cowboys gave up a first round draft pick to acquire 14 months ago.

Those decisions and many more will need to be sussed out all while putting together their draft board. Though a loss on Sunday would have given Dallas the No. 13 pick, the blowout victory will see the Cowboys selecting 17th overall in next year’s NFL Draft.

No. 17 might be lucky for Dallas as they have had success with the pick in the past. The previous two selections at that slot in Cowboys history were a couple of Smith boys in All-Pro cornerback Kevin in 1992 and the NFL’s all-time leading rusher Emmitt in 1990. Those two picks seemed to work out pretty well for Dallas.

Is there a Smith in the upcoming class they can select at 17? Alabama has a wide receiver in DeVonta Smith but at this point, that might be a bit high for the Crimson Tide pass catcher. Barring a Smith, here are five names in early contention at No. 17:

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Of the big three receiving options for Prescott in 2019, Michael Gallup is the only one currently under contract in 2020. With that in mind, Higgins is a big target at wide receiver and the Cowboys could look to go offense in the first round when most feel they should target defense. A wideout would especially make sense if Dallas chooses to let Cooper walk.

The real gem at the position would be CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma in this spot but it is hard to fathom that he makes it out of the top ten in the draft. Higgins would make for an attractive consolation prize as a 6’4” pass-catcher who can be a weapon for a team that struggled in the red zone for most of the season. Higgins has a big catch radius which allows him to snare passes outside of his frame. He is a guy who can line up anywhere on the field and find success.

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The secondary in Dallas was a big disappointment in 2019. Outside of Byron Jones, it felt like there were breakdowns far too often. Chidobe Awuzie took a step back in 2019 and with Jones’ future in doubt as an upcoming free agent, Diggs makes sense for Dallas who likes long corners.

Diggs also has the elusive ball skills that the Cowboys have lacked for many years to go along with his physical attributes. Diggs has proven to be someone who attacks the ball in the air, much like his brother Stefon Diggs who is a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings.

Grant Delpit, S, Louisiana State

After a breakout in the backfield last season, this year hasn’t been what many expected to see from Grant Delpit despite winning the Jim Thorpe award for the nation’s best defensive back. Delpit’s film hasn’t been as good as his 2018 season. Nevertheless, the talent is there for the LSU backend playmaker.

Delpit’s playstyle is very reminiscent of Derwin James, a safety whom many thought would be a Dallas draft target in 2018. James was selected 17th overall that year – two picks before the Cowboys selected Leighton Vander Esch – and Delpit could very well fall in a similar fashion to the Cowboys in 2020.

Delpit brings physicality with range to the secondary and his size and length is considered to be a major plus. After years of neglecting the position, it is about time for the Dallas Cowboys to spend a premium draft spot to fix the safety role they have ignored since drafting Roy Williams out of Oklahoma in 2002.

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Much like safety, the Cowboys have had a perpetual need to address the middle of the defensive line but have been reluctant to use much draft capital to do so. That could change if Kinlaw is there when they pick. The Gamecock senior has the size, quickness, and strength to be a game changer on the inside.

Kinlaw’s style of play evokes former Cowboys' defensive tackle David Irving. His ability to get penetration and eat blocks would help free up the linebackers to fly to the ball and make plays, which is something the Cowboys sorely lacked in 2019.

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, Louisiana State

Should the redshirt sophomore elect to enter the draft, Chaisson could be in play for the Cowboys. The Dallas defense will likely need another pass rusher. Robert Quinn was huge for the Cowboys with his 11.5 sacks this season. After coming over in a trade with Miami, Quinn will likely be looking for a big payday as a free agent after showing that he still has the ability to make plays on the edge.

Chaisson has been the secret sauce on defense for the 14-0 top ranked LSU Tigers. The quick pass rusher has the athletic ability to fly all over the field, he can bend to get under offensive tackles on his way to the quarterback, and he doesn’t even get lost when dropping back into coverage when switching off of blitzes. His bread and butter is disrupting QBs, however, and he has the potential to be what the team thought they had in Randy Gregory.

Now that the Cowboys are locked into the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which position do you feel is the biggest need?

