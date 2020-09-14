Injuries, defense set back Cowboys in season opener

DALLAS — The first game of the season for the Dallas Cowboys started with a dominant showing from the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium Sunday, with L.A. putting up a touchdown before the first quarter was over and Dallas not scoring until the second quarter.
Despite a lackluster first quarter and losing LB Leighton Vander Esch with a collarbone injury and TE Blake Jarwin with a leg injuriy, the Cowboys managed to go up 14-13 at the half before losing the game 20-17.
Ezekiel Elliott had two touchdowns in the second quarter, but perhaps the thing most people were talking about was the "FEED ME" tattoo Elliott debuted after a touchdown run. He ended the game with a total of 96 yards.
Elsewhere, the 'Boys struggled on defense and had a hard time turning a third quarter interception into a touchdown.
For the Rams, Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and Robert Woods had six catches for 105 yards to help the Rams improve to 4-0 in season openers under coach Sean McVay.
Before the game, Dallas defensive lineman Dontari Poe became the first Cowboys player to kneel during the national anthem.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.