Dallas Cowboys move kicker Greg Zuerlein to reserve/COVID list

The Cowboys' front office confirmed to WFAA the team will start working out kickers Brett Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu on Wednesday.

DALLAS — The hits keep on coming for the Dallas Cowboys this week. The team just confirmed that kicker Greg Zuerlein was placed on the Reserve/COVID list Tuesday.

With Zuerlein's move, the team has now placed more than 10 players on the Reserve/COVID list since training camp.

The Cowboys are also coming off of a 30-16 drumming from the Denver Broncos and are looking to bounce back Sunday at home against the Atlanta Falcons.