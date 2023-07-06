Cowboys adding another kicker, this time USFL Plano-raised standout

The 28-year-old grew up in Plano before playing soccer at Notre Dame in college and eventually got drafted by Toronto FC in the 2017 MLS draft.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to create competition for who will be the team's starting kicker next season.

On Thursday, the Cowboys signed USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey, according to team sources. Aubrey has played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL the past two seasons.

The 28-year-old grew up in Plano before playing soccer at Notre Dame in college and eventually got drafted by Toronto FC in the 2017 MLS draft. He eventually made his way to the USFL in 2022.

It's still not certain who will be the team's next kicker, as last team's kicker, Brett Maher, did not re-sign with the team this offseason.

In January, Dallas signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad. As of now, Aubrey and Vizcaino will compete for the starting job at training camp later this month in Oxnard, Calif.

Dallas signed Vizcaino less than a week before the Cowboys' 19-12 divisional playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The previous week, the Cowboys' kicker went 1-5 on point-after attempts in Dallas' 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Maher set an NFL record for the most missed extra points in a playoff game. Regular season or otherwise, Maher set a new record in the 63-season history of the Cowboys.