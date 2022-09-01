KaVontae Turpin to wear No. 9 jersey, Cowboys say. First offensive player to have that number since Tony Romo

Turpin will also be the first Cowboys receiver to wear No. 9, according to the team.

FRISCO, Texas — Tony Romo fans, look away.

KaVontae Turpin, who made strong impressions as a kick returner during the preseason, is expected to wear the No. 9 jersey this season, according to the Dallas Cowboys' website.

Turpin will be the first offensive player to wear that number since Romo, who retired in 2017. The 26-year-old is also the first Cowboys receiver to wear No. 9.

Former Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith previously wore No. 9 before he was released midseason in 2021.

Turpin made the 53-man roster on Tuesday and will look to lead the Cowboys on special teams this year.

The former TCU Horned Frog impressed Cowboys nation during the second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers in August. He returned back a kickoff and punt for two touchdowns, which ultimately sealed his spot on the roster.

During the preseason, Turpin had been wearing No. 2, which is cornerback Jourdan Lewis' number. The Cowboys website stated Lewis will be keeping that number.