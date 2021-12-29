Cowboys' Jerry Jones wants coaches to take advantage of opportunities

The only two squads with vacancies currently are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

DALLAS — Under a new rule that is being trialed this season, coach-hungry teams were allowed to begin the process of picking through the Dallas Cowboys’ cupboards starting on Tuesday. For the first time, NFL teams with coaching vacancies are able to talk to candidates in-season.

Dallas has two worthy candidates in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Does a team want to go with a fresh face or give a second chance to a former Super Bowl coach? The Dallas coaches offer a veritable Choose Your Own Adventure.

Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones told "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday that he wants his assistant coaches to take advantage of every opportunity they get to talk to other teams.

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn wants to get to a point where teams don' t have to wait until a team's protracted playoff run to be over to announce their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/oQBnZUXVqu — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 27, 2021

"I would want them to go ahead and have any visits they might want and leave it at that," Jones said. "I would be confident and have experienced it many, many times that their mind is on our team and the opportunity that we got. It’s in everybody’s best interest to win."

Jones also pointed out that other teams will take notice of how assistants being courted for promotions elsewhere juggle those opportunities with trying to lead their teams on playoff runs.

"People look at that when they are looking at coaches and see how they stood and were steady and steadfast while they stick to their assignment at hand, which is to win right now, beat the Arizona Cardinals, no matter what you’re doing with your thoughts of the future," said Jones. "I can tell you right now anybody I know that has had success, and I’m not talking about coaches, you got to be able to think about more than one thing. That’s a big part of it. You got to be able to handle it.”

Both Quinn and Moore will have their chances to impress Jones with their ability to multitask and, at the very least, the Jaguars as each coordinator has already been asked to interview for the open head coaching position in Jacksonville.

#Cowboys' Dan Quinn says he didn't come to Dallas wondering what his next job would be. Says he came here to have a blast "and kick ass." Says he doesn't really spend a lot of time thinking about down the road. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 27, 2021

The last time the Cowboys had such heavy interest in their staff was in 2007 when offensive line coach and assistant head coach Tony Sparano was hired as the Miami Dolphins' head coach. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett also generated interest with the Baltimore Ravens, but ultimately stayed on board in Dallas, eventually becoming coach eight games into the 2010 season.