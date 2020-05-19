Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones returns to The Star in Frisco

Jones returned to work for virtual league meetings one day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced professional sports could resume in Texas as soon as May 31.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones returned to The Star on Tuesday to participate in the NFL's virtual league meetings.

Jones said the return to work is "a big day for sports, it's a big day for building confidence."

The 77-year-old Jones also said the Cowboys will take care to make sure the team's employees, many of whom will also be returning to work soon, are cared for. He said the club is determined to follow strict guidelines to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We’re committed to doing what is safe and smart and everything that complies with all the rules from the standpoint of our state, county, our cities, as well as the NFL rules," Jones said, via a video the club provided to the media.

Jones' return comes one day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would allow professional sports to resume in the state on or after May 31, as long as spectators weren't present.

Leagues must apply to Department of State Health Services for approval to resume competition, Abbott's plan states. Along with their request for approval, each league must submit a plan for how they will safely maintain recommended minimum health protocols while conducting events.