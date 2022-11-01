Cowboys' Jerry Jones ready to 'grab the caboose' at trade deadline

Jerry Jones will be keeping an eye out for the potential to improve the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL trade deadline, even if he doesn’t expect a deal to materialize.

DALLAS — Jerry Jones doesn't believe anything will come for the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, but the team owner, president and general manager is nevertheless ready to make a move.

Jones joined "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday and used the analogy of hopping onto a passing train to demonstrate the organization's approach to the league’s deadline which is set to pass at 3:00 p.m. CST.

"What it is, I’m standing by the track and when the train comes by, I’ve got to be ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me," said Jones. "If you’re not, you will miss the whole show, and, so, I can grab the caboose on this thing today in the next few hours.”

The Cowboys haven't been afraid of making moves as demonstrated by recent training camp acquisitions to add veteran talent to both sides of the ball. After adding safety Malik Hooker last season, Dallas brought in former Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr to bolster the depth, and added former All-Pro Jason Peters as an option at both tackle spots and left guard as the Cowboys worked through early season injury issues across the offensive line.

In addition, the Cowboys have already added to their in-season roster by bringing in defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The big defender was added for a sixth-round pick back on Oct. 25 with the hopes of improving the run defense in Dallas.

One area where the Cowboys could improve at is receiver. Although wideout CeeDee Lamb is coming into his own in year three with 42 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns, there is a sense that quarterback Dak Prescott can never have enough weapons.

Pass rusher is always a unique prospect as having more edge defenders for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would allow for pressure packages that don't overly rely on sensational linebacker Micah Parsons, who would then have the freedom to rove and make plays.

According to Jones, front offices across the NFL are very busy with phone calls and texts as they gauge interest.

"A lot of chumming going on can have a lot of people involved that are really just testing the water," Jones said. "Really that’s one of the issues is who’s robbing this train: you or [Jesse] James? You remember the old joke. The bottom line is that you got to make sure you’re talking to the right [people] — getting the message to the decision-maker.”

Jones' message for Cowboys fans regarding the trade deadline is simple: don't get too anxious.

"Don’t get too far out on the edge of that seat," Jones said. "I’m not, but if it comes, it will come quick. There is a better chance of nothing happening than happening here.”

