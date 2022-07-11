Jerry Jones says Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys have a need for another weapon at wideout and it just so happens that Odell Beckham Jr. is available as a free agent after returning from injury.

DALLAS — In a recent podcast, free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. listed the Dallas Cowboys as one of the four teams that interests him when he is ready to make his 2022 debut after recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.

Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about the prospect of bringing in the Super Bowl-winning wideout during his weekly appearance on "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday, and Jones candidly went through the state of the team's receiving corps and how Beckham could help.

"That’s a big question," Jones said. "I like where we are with our receiving corps. We’ve got, of course, [James] Washington coming back, and that’s big. We got [Michael] Gallup, who in my mind, is getting better at the level we would expect him to be and improving everyday. And, of course, [CeeDee] Lamb, who we think is everything we want in our number one receiver. I like the way we’re throwing the ball with our tight ends."

Washington has yet to make his Cowboys debut after sustaining a foot injury during training camp. Gallup is similarly getting his feet back under him after sustaining his own ACL injury in Week 17 last year.

Lamb leads the team with 42 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham was a mid-season addition for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and added 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. During the playoffs, Beckham hauled in 21 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns. His most prolific effort in the postseason was nine catches for 113 yards in the win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Jones believes discussions about the receiving corps are "meaningful" because their production could steer the Cowboys towards making an acquisition.

"I think that’s meaningful in this conversation because, as I see us going forward, that could basically dictate just how aggressive we are in any type of additions that we have here with our receivers," Jones said.

Nevertheless, adding a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion such as Beckham lends a certain cache when he is playing for America's Team.

"On the other hand, Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for who he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboy star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good," Jones said.

