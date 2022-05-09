Cowboys' Jerry Jones has long admired skillset of OT Jason Peters

Jerry Jones took to the airwaves to explain what the Dallas Cowboys were aiming for from Jason Peters after signing the veteran to bolster the offensive line.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys needed to solve their depth at tackle with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith sustaining a hamstring tear that will keep him out until December.

Although first-rounder Tyler Smith may be the Cowboys' solution at left tackle — at least in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Dallas needed to infuse veteran depth onto the roster if they hoped to still be in contention by the time their former 2011 first-round All-Pro returns.

Enter Jason Peters. The Cowboys added Peters on Sept. 5, and the former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles makes his return to the NFC East to give one of his former rivals a shot at repeating as division champions for the first time since 1995-96.

"He’s a phenomenal player," Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones told "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Tuesday. "He was in high school (Queen City) the defensive player of the year in Texas when he was recruited. He went to Arkansas. Of course, I was there and really always had my eye on him and always looking at him, and of course we played him twice a year. So, we really had to look at him, and it was phenomenal."

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that Jason Peters allows them to have the tackle situation shored up. Says they could be deep at the position in December when Tyron Smith returns (hamstring). — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 6, 2022

Peters, 40, originally caught on with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2004. Given Peters' experience as a defensive lineman and entry into the NFL as a tight end, it recalled the various talents of a former Cowboys Super Bowl tackle.

"That shows you what kind of athlete," said Jones. "Played defensive line, shows you the kind of athlete; Mark Tuinei type stuff for us. And, so, he’s so efficient. He’s very efficient to have all of that athletic ability and size, and smart as well. Pretty much got it all."

For Jones, what is also impressive about Peters is how he has been able to maintain his body and stay in playing shape. At 39 years old, Peters started 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2020 despite playing in only eight the year prior, his last with the Eagles.

"You can imagine in a position in a game that takes repetition to get better and better and better," Jones said. "You really never quit getting better from the standpoint of mental on the offensive line. Look what he brings to a snap when he walks out there and been doing that 20 years. And, boy, you can see it. It reeks of mental capability.”

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told @1053thefan that basically Tyler Smith's play at left tackle will determine whether Jason Peters sees the field. pic.twitter.com/B41xOu0azX — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 6, 2022

Dallas opens up against the Buccaneers on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium in the Sunday night game.

