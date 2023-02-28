Cowboys invest heavily at tight end in Mel Kiper pre-combine mock draft

With the Dallas Cowboys in need of more threats for quarterback Dak Prescott on offense, they could opt for a first-round tight end at the NFL Draft.

DALLAS — The focus for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 is to surround quarterback Dak Prescott with playmakers.

Although the Cowboys finished as the third-highest scoring offense in the NFL in 2022 with 467 points, and receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard both made the Pro Bowl, the Dallas offense was stymied in the NFC divisional. The San Francisco 49ers put a chokehold on the Cowboys in the 19-12 season-ending loss.

One area where ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper sees the Cowboys going to get more weapons for Prescott is at tight end. In Kiper's third mock draft of the offseason, he has the Cowboys picking Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid No. 27 overall in Round 1.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says TE Dalton Schultz is "an old school pro. He's here around the clock." Says #Dak is wired the same way, so, that's why they have the connection they do in the passing game. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 19, 2023

"Let's replace Dalton Schultz with another Dalton," writes Kiper. "Schultz, who played on the franchise tag in Dallas last season, could leave in free agency, in which case the Cowboys must find a replacement. Kincaid, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound player with great hands, could step in and be a comparable pass-catcher from Day 1. He caught 106 passes and had 16 scores for the Utes over the past two seasons, and he makes tough catches look simple. He torched defenses down the middle of the field, and he has improved as a blocker. Dak Prescott would love Kincaid's ability to find space. Kincaid might even be the first tight end off the board."

The problem with taking Kincaid is it would bump up against the sad history of failed Round 1 tight end picks since 2008. Tight ends since that span have had trouble blooming on their rookie contracts and have had to go elsewhere to flourish — see Eric Ebron and Evan Engram as examples. The most dominant tight ends from 2008 to the present have typically been tight ends taken past the first round: think Antonio Gates, Jason Witten, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle.

Adding Kincaid may also be overkill given the progress that fourth-rounder Jake Ferguson and undrafted free agent Peyton Hendershot demonstrated throughout their rookie season. While the rookies combined for 30 catches for 277 yards and four touchdowns last year, they also developed as blockers throughout the season.

Ferguson had 430 offensive snaps while Hendershot had 298. The two up-and-comers also saw more playing time than veteran Sean McKeon, who had 128 offensive snaps.

Peyton Hendershot is the first #Cowboys rookie TE to catch multiple touchdown passes since the late Gavin Escobar (2013), who had two.pic.twitter.com/QXx3HhDSMi — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 18, 2022

Taking Kincaid as the best player available may be Dallas' option at No. 27 overall. However, they shouldn't reach for a tight end when they already have Schultz's replacements on the roster.

Do you think the Cowboys should draft a tight end with their first round pick? Share your thoughts with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.