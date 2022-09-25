A Parsons 'Flu Game'? Cowboys injury report has star linebacker and Gallup listed as questionable for Monday

Micah Parsons is questionable due to an illness, while Michael Gallup could make his season debut on Monday.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' latest injury report includes linebacker Micah Parsons and receiver Michael Gallup listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the New York Giants.

Parsons has been dealing with an illness and was kept out of practice through the week leading up to Monday. He was a limited participant on Saturday, which is the Cowboys' walkthrough day.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Parsons has been dealing with cold symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19. Jones said he expects Parsons will be available to play.

Parsons teased his availability on Twitter Saturday night when he posted a GIF of NBA legend Michael Jordan during Game 5 of the 1997 Finals, dubbed the "Flu Game." With flu-like symptoms, Jordan scored 38 points and led the Chicago Bulls to a win.

On the offense, Gallup could possibly make his season debut on Monday night after an ACL injury he suffered late last season.

Gallup was listed as a full participant in practice through the week and was listed as questionable.

While the Cowboys receivers struggled against Tampa Bay in the season-opening loss, the group gained some steam in the win over the Bengals with backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Receiver Noah Brown led the charge with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, while CeeDee Lamb hauled in seven catches for 75 yards.

Gallup will look to be another offensive weapon for Rush as starter Dak Prescott continues to be sidelined with his right thumb injury.

As for the rest of the injury report, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) are also listed as questionable against New York.