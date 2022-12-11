Cowboys messing around with a bad team, trail Texans at halftime

An ugly performance from Dallas on all levels, giving Houston life.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys like to play with their food. We've seen it in weeks past against the Giants, Colts, and other teams.

This isn't playing with your food. This is taking the whole plate and throwing it on the floor.

The Cowboys trail a bad Houston Texans team 20-17 at halftime, behind a series of mental errors, bad plays, and misfortune. Most of it of their own creation.

Dallas came out looking fantastic. A hysterically easy 9-play, 76-yard drive over the opening 3:40 of the football game, racing down the field against an overmatched Texans defense for a Tony Pollard 11-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. Then the Cowboys defense got a three and out from the Texans, and it looked like the Cowboys were off and running.

Then Kavontae Turpin muffed the ensuing punt, and the wheels fell off.

The muffed punt was recovered by the Texans. They drove in for a game-tying touchdown six plays later, and the Cowboys gave a very bad football team life that it didn't deserve.

In addition, the Cowboys had some concerning injuries in the first half as well, as cornerback Trevon Diggs and right tackle Terence Steele both left the field for extended periods of time. Diggs would return, after getting his hand evaluated. Steele left the field during the Cowboys final drive of the first half.

And they'd keep pumping life into the Texans all through the first half, with two untimely three-and-outs, and a Dak Prescott interception. The Texans turned one three-and-out into a field goal, and turned Prescott's interception into an Amari Rodgers touchdown reception from Jeff Driskel, to take a 17-14 lead.

Touchdown Texans. Amari Rodgers with a great catch.



Texans lead, 17-14.



This is a gross performance by Dallas. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 11, 2022

Dallas did get two first half touchdowns from Tony Pollard - one rushing, and one dazzling, toe-tapping, side-stepping touchdown reception up the left sideline on a screen pass, to briefly give Dallas a 14-10 lead. They had a long drive late in the second quarter stall in the red zone, leading to a 33-yard Brett Maher field goal to tie the game before the break.

And the Cowboys continued to struggle late in the half, giving up a five-play, 43-yard drive to set up a field goal as the clock hit triple zeros, to give Houston a 20-17 edge at the break.

The Texans will have the ball to start the second half.