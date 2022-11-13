Prescott's two first half interceptions give Packers 14 points, Cowboys tied at the break

Rudy Ford picked off Prescott both times, leading to Packers touchdowns each time.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two Dak Prescott touchdown passes. Two Dak Prescott interceptions.

14-14 at halftime.

Prescott giveth, and Prescott taketh away. It's been that kind of game so far for the Dallas Cowboys, as they sit in a tie game with the Green Bay Packers, at halftime at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

A late-second quarter touchdown pass from Prescott to Dalton Schultz helped to ease the pain of some questionable decision-making from Prescott in the first half, establishing that 14-14 score.

The two teams exchanged punts and a missed Packers field goal over the first four possessions of the game, with neither team able to gain much traction.

Dallas finally got their offense rolling on a drive that spanned the late 1st and early 2nd quarter. Dallas engineered a plodding and meticulous 17-play, 83-yard, 8:21 drive, culminating in a three-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb, and Dallas had the lead, 7-0.

The Cowboys gave themselves a golden chance to take a two score lead, just moments later. Demarcus Lawrence got to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and stripped the ball loose. Jayron Kearse pounced on the football, and it was 1st & Goal for Dallas at the 10 yard line in Packers territory.

But, three plays later, Prescott was intercepted by Rudy Ford on a pass over the middle into the endzone. There were two Cowboys receivers in close proximity to one another, implying the likelihood that someone ran the wrong route. Three Packers defenders were in the area as well, and Ford picked it off, squashing the Cowboys chance to add to their lead.

Three plays later, Rodgers lofted a perfect ball up the right sideline to Christian Watson, who ran under it for a 58-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7.

And then it got worse for Dallas. And particularly for Prescott. After he had earned a first down on a second-effort QB sneak, Prescott threw two incompletions, and then forced a 3rd down throw over the middle, that Ford intercepted for his second pick of the day. CeeDee Lamb was the intended target, and appeared to be running a deeper route, up the seam. Prescott threw in the vicinity of a crossing route, and Ford read the throw and stepped in front of Lamb easily for the pick.

Once again, it took Green Bay just three plays to pay off the turnover with a touchdown. Aaron Jones ran it in from 12 yards out, to take a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter.

But from there, the Cowboys would engineer a response they desperately needed, as Prescott led a 8-play, 66-yard drive to tie the game up at 14, with 0:08 left in the half.