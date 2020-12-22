Cowboys finally learning winning formula ahead of crucial Week 16 contest

The Dallas Cowboys have consecutive wins for the first time in 2020 following a 41-33 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

There are two weeks left in the season for the Dallas Cowboys and they sit at 5-9. It’s a disappointing tally but Dallas still sits just one game back in the race for the NFC East title. As poor as things have gone in 2020 for the Cowboys, the record has now become meaningless. Ultimately, the team just needs to win their remaining two games and hope for some help from their fellow division mates to make the playoffs.

It’s a two-game season for the Cowboys who continued to demonstrate their late-arriving fighting spirit in the win over the San Francisco 49ers. If Dallas wants to keep their winning ways going, they need to learn from the lessons that helped them earn a Week 15 victory:

Win the turnover battle

Earlier in the season, the ball was not bouncing in the Cowboys’ favor. Throughout most of the year, Dallas was turning it over at an alarming rate and couldn’t force enough takeaways from their opponents to win games. Against the 49ers, that wasn’t the case. Dallas created four turnovers, scored 24 points off those miscues – which was a season-high – and didn’t give the ball away.

Even better, the Cowboys came up clutch in this department with two takeaways in the fourth quarter when the outcome of the game was still in doubt. Being plus four in that turnover column would be a huge boost in their next match-up against the rival Philadelphia Eagles as Dallas goes for a third consecutive victory.

Make big plays

The tuned-down offense hasn’t been making enough big plays without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, but that wasn’t an issue against the 49ers. The Cowboys had four plays of over 20 yards and only one of them – a CeeDee Lamb catch of 22-yards before halftime – failed to deliver points.

The rookie wideout Lamb had another impressive catch down the sideline to set up a score, while substitute running back Tony Pollard added a catch for a long gain and a fourth-quarter 40-yard touchdown scamper that was a game-clinching highlight run from the second-year runner.

Put the ball in the hands of playmakers, create explosiveness plays, score points, and force the other team to keep pace. It’s a big part of a winning formula in the NFL in 2020.

Pressure the quarterback

The Cowboys had a good day harassing 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens. The defense may have only gotten two sacks, but they pressured Mullens enough to rattle the backup into three turnovers.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a sack and a forced fumble, while the unit caused two more turnovers on rushed throws from Mullens.

However, it wasn’t just Lawrence making life miserable for Mullens. Defensive back Jourdan Lewis picked up a sack on a blitz and fellow end Aldon Smith had a productive game as well.

Aldon Smith put together a strong performance in Week 15:



-Pass Rush Grade: 80.4 (ranks 11th among EDGEs)

-Pressures: 6 (t-5th)



Both figures are his highest since Week 5 #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Gut6i8Tmpd — PFF DAL Cowboys (@PFF_Cowboys) December 22, 2020

When the Cowboys can get to the quarterback, it makes the defense look better than the numbers suggest. Pressuring the QB is the first step to a good day for Dallas and it will be essential against the Eagles and their rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Win on special teams

It’s no secret that the Cowboys have struggled on special teams for a few years now, but they were very good in their Week 15 win. Lamb securing the first touchdown on a kickoff in 12 years for Dallas was the headliner, but there were other solid plays.

CeeDee Lamb's face *lit up* after this kick return TD 👀



pic.twitter.com/zFX8MJN3G5 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 20, 2020

Dorance Armstrong’s forced fumble on a San Francisco punt return started the great day of special teams play, while rookie running back Rico Dowdle’s three returns for 88-yards gave the offense important hidden yardage.

The kicking game was solid as Greg Zuerlein made two long field goals, including a high-pressure 46-yard attempt in the fourth quarter that gave Dallas the lead. Meanwhile, punter Hunter Niswander pinned the 49ers deep with two punts inside their 20-yard line.

The special teams unit must keep it up against Philadelphia as the Cowboys will need to be firing on all cylinders in the season’s final two weeks.