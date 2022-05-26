Cowboys fall outside top 10 in Pro Football Focus power rankings

After an unpopular round of retooling during the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have slipped outside the upper echelon of teams according to some football pundits.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys played it safe in free agency and the 2022 NFL draft, and that choice has them on the outside looking in at the top teams as we near the summer months.

According to Sam Monson from Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys rank No. 12 overall in their latest NFL power rankings — falling into the "eyes on the playoffs" category. Monson summarizes the Cowboys' offseason as follows:

"Dallas had a curious offseason where every problem it faced seemingly caught the franchise by surprise. The team traded away Amari Cooper because it was upset that he wasn’t providing the kind of value his contract suggested. Cedrick Wilson also departed in free agency. They thought they re-signed Randy Gregory, but he became upset at some contract language, so he took the same offer from Denver, leaving Dallas scrambling to replace him. Overall, this team likely spun its wheels in the mud this offseason while other teams improved, but they are still a good team overall."

#Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told @1053thefan that Dorance Armstrong is "right there from a production standpoint" with Randy Gregory. pic.twitter.com/lm5FwZbVBy — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 20, 2022

The Cowboys are still a good team, as evidenced by the fact that the trio of Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Trevon Diggs are keeping the window open in the Dak Prescott era. Dallas didn't need to trade for a Pro Bowl receiver such as A.J. Brown or sign a dominant cornerback in James Bradberry, as the Philadelphia Eagles did, because they already had them on their roster.

Dallas also has their quarterback situation figured out with Prescott. There remains no need to devote offseason resources to improve the signal caller or keep an eye on the future. The Cowboys have never endured a losing season with the two-time Pro Bowler under center, which gives them a leg up in a tepid division where quarterback play is still dubious, even with the emergence of the Eagles' Jalen Hurts.

It's amazing how a healthy #Dak just guarantees the #Cowboys an NFC East title. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) March 9, 2022

The draft strategy for the Cowboys in 2022 wasn't so much to address roster needs over the next six months as it was to address salary cap decisions in 2023 and beyond. If the Cowboys can get starter-quality production from their first three picks in G-T Tyler Smith, DE Sam Williams, and WR Jalen Tolbert, it should definitely strengthen their grip on the NFC East.

Across the rest of the division, in the rankings, the Eagles were pecking at the Cowboys' heels at No. 13. Washington was in the "stuck in limbo" category at No. 23. The New York Giants were also grouped with Washington at No. 26.