Cowboys 100: Facts and stats ahead of Week 4 matchup versus Cleveland

The Dallas Cowboys begin a stretch of three consecutive home games looking for a win to even their record against the 2-1 Cleveland Browns.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys were victims of a 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 which dropped them to 1-2 on the young season. The Cowboys will be looking to lick their wounds with a home contest against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as they open up a stretch of three straight games at AT&T Stadium that could help to define their season.

With that in mind, here are 100 facts and stats as Dallas tries to make it 2-0 at home in 2020:

SERIES FACTS (13)

-This is the 12th time in team history that the Cowboys have started 1-2. 3 of 11 of those previous teams made the playoffs (1991, 1993, 1996, 2018).

-Since 1990, when playoff formats were last realigned, 29 of 196 teams that started 1-3 made the playoffs compared to 113 of 291 teams that started 2-2. Of those 113, 47 of them won their division.

-The Browns are 2-1 for the 25th time in club history. 14 of 24 of those previous teams made the playoffs.

-Since 1990, when playoff formats were last tinkered with, 149 of 233 teams that started 3-1 made the playoffs with 92 of the 149 playoff qualifiers winning their division.

-The Cowboys are 14-17 against the Browns all-time, including playoffs.

-The Cowboys are 9-7 against the Browns at home. Here is a breakdown by venue:

Cotton Bowl: 4-6

Texas Stadium: 4-1

AT&T Stadium: 1-0

-Dallas is 0-7 against the Browns in October with a 0-2 record at home against Cleveland.

-The Browns are 1 of 11 teams that used to be division opponents of the Cowboys. The other teams are the Falcons, Steelers, Saints, Cardinals, Packers, Lions, 49ers, Colts, Bears, and Rams.

-Cleveland is 1 of 9 franchises that has beaten the Cowboys in their last playoff meeting without suffering a loss. The other teams are Indianapolis, Washington, New York, Carolina, Minnesota, Green Bay, Los Angeles, Arizona, and San Francisco.

-Because former Browns owner, the late Art Modell, moved the Browns to Baltimore to become the Ravens, the Cowboys were 10-17 against defunct franchises from 1996-98, the years the Browns were not reactivated into the NFL.

-Since 1970, the Cowboys are 153-112 in early afternoon games with a 72-39 record at home.

-Since 1970, the Browns are 215-311-3 in early afternoon games with a 73-150 record on the road.

-The last time the Browns beat the Cowboys was on Dec. 10, 1994, when Bill Belichick was the coach in Cleveland.

DAK PRESCOTT FACTS (13)

Dak Prescott just became the first QB in Cowboys history to post back-to-back 400-yard passing games — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 27, 2020

-Prescott leads the NFL with 1,188 passing yards, the most ever by a Cowboys quarterback through the first three games to start a season.

-Prescott’s 1,188 passing yards are the fifth-most in the NFL since 1950 through the first three games to start a season.

-Prescott has benefited from 509 yards after the catch, the most in the NFL. Nearest quarterback is Drew Brees with 475.

-Prescott is fourth in the league in both play-action plays (40) and passing yards from play-action (420).

-Prescott has executed 20 total run-pass option plays, fifth-most in the league. 19 have been pass plays (third) and have produced 171 passing yards (third).

-Prescott’s 4.0 sack percentage is the seventh-lowest in the league.

-Prescott’s 9.0 yards per scramble are tied with Carson Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo for the fifth-most in the NFL.

-Prescott is tied with Wentz and Matt Ryan for the fourth-most dropped passes with eight.

-108 of Prescott’s throws have been on target, the most in the NFL. Nearest is Joe Burrow with 100.

-Prescott has been pressured 33 times, tied with Daniel Jones for the fifth-most in the league.

-Among quarterbacks who have started every game this season, Prescott’s 11 red zone pass attempts are tied with Ben Roethlisberger for the eighth-fewest in the NFL.

-Prescott’s 61 first down pass attempts are the second-most in the league. Only Burrow’s 62 are more.

-Prescott is 1 of 15 quarterbacks this season with a game-winning drive and a fourth-quarter comeback. One of those other 15 is Baker Mayfield.

BAKER MAYFIELD FACTS (10)

-Mayfield’s 564 passing yards are the second-lowest in the NFL among quarterbacks who have started every game.

-Mayfield’s 6.6 yards per pass attempt are the seventh-lowest in the NFL.

-Mayfield’s 10.6 yards per completion is the ninth-lowest in the league.

-Mayfield’s four sacks are tied with Jared Goff for the sixth-fewest among quarterbacks who have started every game.

-Mayfield’s 9.0 intended air yards per pass attempt are tied with Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers for the sixth-most in the league.

-Mayfield’s 7.5 completed air yards per completion are the sixth-most in the NFL.

-Mayfield has benefited from 168 yards after the catch, the lowest among quarterbacks who have started every game.

-Among quarterbacks who have started every game, Mayfield’s 56 on-target throws are the lowest in the NFL.

-Mayfield has been blitzed the sixth-most times with 39.

-Mayfield has the second-longest time to throw with 2.7 seconds in the pocket.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT FACTS (10)

#Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has seven catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on second down compared to 15 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 2, 2020

-Elliott is tied with Dak Prescott for the seventh-most rushing touchdowns with three.

-Elliott is tied with Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake for the second-most first downs by rushing with 16.

-Elliot’s 91 yards before contact are tied with Joe Mixon for the seventh-fewest among running backs with at least 40 carries.

-Elliott’s 1.6 yards before contact are tied with McCaffrey and Latavius Murray for the 11th-fewest in the league.

-Elliott’s 128 yards after contact are the 10th-most in the league.

-Elliott is tied with Melvin Gordon and Dalvin Cook for the 10th-most broken tackles with five.

-Elliott is tied with Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor for the fourth-lowest yards per carry among running backs with at least 40 carries with a 3.8 average.

-Elliott is tied with Drake for the third-most rushing attempts on first down with 37.

-Elliott’s 4.14 yards per carry on first down is the sixth-most among running backs with at least 25 carries.

-Elliott has seven catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on second down compared to 15 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

MIKE MCCARTHY FACTS (10)

-McCarthy is the seventh coach in Cowboys history to start 1-2.

-McCarthy is 1-2 for the fifth time in his career. 3 of 4 of those previous years with the Packers resulted in playoffs. Only the 2006 team finished 8-8 and no postseason appearance.

-McCarthy is 3-0 against the Browns with a 2-0 record at home.

-McCarthy’s 3-0 record against the Browns is his best against an AFC North opponent, including postseason:

Browns: 3-0

Ravens: 2-1

Bengals: 1-2

Steelers: 1-3

-McCarthy’s 7-6 record against the AFC North is his third-best against an AFC division:

AFC West: 10-2

AFC East: 8-7

AFC North: 7-6

AFC South: 6-6

-McCarthy is 32-15 in October with an 18-6 record at home.

-McCarthy is 22-9 against rookie coaches with a 12-5 record at home.

-McCarthy is 0 for 1 on challenges in 2020 with a 47 for 94 record for his career.

-The six turnovers through three games are the third-most by a McCarthy team. Only the 2006 and 2013 team had more (seven).

-The Cowboys’ 01:18:00 of time of possession is McCarthy’s lowest through the first three games. The 2014 Packers were closest at 01:18:01.

KEVIN STEFANSKI FACTS (7)

-Rookie coach or otherwise, Stefanski is the only coach this season to have a winning record in the first three weeks with his new club.

-Stefanski is the 11th coach in Browns history to start 2-1.

-Stefanski is the fifth rookie Browns coach to start 2-1.

-If Stefanski could get a win, he would be the first rookie Browns coach to beat the Cowboys in his first try since Blanton Collier in 1963.

-Stefanski is 2 for 2 on challenges this season.

-The Browns are tied with the Jaguars and Lions for the sixth-most penalties in the league with 22.

-Stefanski’s Browns have 22 penalties, tied for the seventh-most in Cleveland through the first three games since 1999.

BROADCAST FACTS (7)

-Sunday will be the third game broadcast on FOX in the series. Here is the complete list all-time:

CBS – 24

NBC – 4

FOX – 2

ABC – 1

-Sunday’s commentators are Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston, the 27th different broadcast team in series history.

-Dallas is 28-19 when Burkhardt calls their games, including Compass Media Network games.

-The Cowboys are 22-13 with Daryl Johnston as color commentator.

-Dallas is 142-128 all-time on FOX, including the postseason.

-Cleveland is 19-32 all-time on FOX.

-Sunday will be the seventh early afternoon game in the series since 1970 and the third straight since 2008. Dallas is 5-1 in previous early afternoon games against the Browns.

CLAY MARTIN FACTS (12)

-Clay Martin will be the referee on Sunday. The Cowboys are 2-0 with Martin as the head ref. Here are the results:

2018 – @NYG, 36-35 – W

2019 – @NYG, 37-18 – W

-The Cowboys have had fewer penalties 1 of 2 times with Martin:

2018 – NYG: 11/78; DAL: 6/46

2019 – NYG: 8/71; DAL: 10/104

-Martin is tied for the third-lowest home team winning percentage in 2020 at .333.

-Martin is tied for the third-highest percentage of home teams have fewer penalties at .667.

-The Browns are 2-1 with Martin as the head ref. Here are the results:

2018 – BAL, 12-9 – W-OT

2018 – @DEN, 17-16 – W

2019 – @PIT, 13-20 – L

-The Browns have had fewer penalties 2 of 3 times with Martin:

2018 – BAL: 4/41; CLE: 10/66

2018 – DEN: 8/51; CLE: 6/75

2019 – PIT: 10/65; CLE: 5/34

-Martin is tied for the fourth-fewest sacks in games as head referee in 2020 with 4.0.

-Martin is tied for the third-lowest offensive holding calls per game in 2020 with 0.7.

-The Cowboys have yet to challenge Martin. Opponents are 0 for 1. Replay Assistant has not challenged Martin.

-The Browns are 2 for 2 challenging Martin with the opposition going 1 for 2. Replay Assistant has not been a factor.

-Martin has not had any of his calls challenged in 2020.

-Martin is a high school basketball coach in Jenks, Okla.

MISCELLANEOUS FACTS (18)

-The Browns give up 3.7 yards per carry, the sixth-fewest in the league.

-Cleveland gives up 94.0 rushing yards per game, the fifth-lowest in the NFL.

-Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is tied for the fifth-most sacks with 3.0.

-Garrett is also tied for the second-most forced fumbles with two.

-Garrett has caused six quarterback hurries, tied for the fifth-most in the league.

-Garrett is also tied with Bud Dupree and Chase Winovich for the fourth-most quarterback pressures with 11.

-Browns cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell and Denzel Ward are tied for the third-most pass breakups with four.

-Mitchell has given up the 10th-most yards after the catch with 96.

-Browns inside linebacker B.J. Goodson has seen the fifth-most targets with 26.

-Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has given up the most yards after the catch with 152.

-Browns running back Nick Chubb has the fourth-most rushing yards in the league with 292.

-Chubb is also tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL with four.

-The Cowboys give up 127.7 rushing yards per game, the 10th-most in the NFL.

-The Cowboys give up 3.8 yards per carry, tied with the Giants and Jaguars for the seventh-fewest in the league.

-Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup has the third-highest yards per reception in the league at 22.4.

-Dallas is 2-6 on Oct. 4. Here are the results:

1964 – @CLE, 6-27 – L

1965 – @CRD, 13-20 – L

1970 – @CRD, 7-20 – L

1981 – @CRD, 17-20 – L

1987 – @NYJ, 38-24 – W

1998 – @WAS, 31-10 – W

2009 – @DEN, 10-17 – L

2015 – @NO, 20-26 – L-OT

-The Browns are 5-3 on Oct. 4. Here are the results:

1952 – @PIT, 21-20 – W

1953 – @CRD, 27-7 – W

1959 – @CRD, 34-7 – W

1964 – DAL, 27-6 – W

1971 – RAI, 20-34 – L

1981 – @RAM, 16-27 – L

1987 – @NE, 20-10 – W

2009 – CIN, 20-23 – L-OT

2015 – @SDG, 27-30 – L

-The Cowboys have five birthdays to celebrate on Oct. 4:

Issiac Holt, CB, 1989-92 – 10/4/1962

John Roper, LB, 1993 – 10/4/1965

Ryan McNeil, CB, 2000 – 10/4/1970

Ken-Yon Rambo, WR, 2001-02 – 10/4/1978

Woodrow Dantzler, RB, 2002 – 10/4/1979