Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith to announce Cowboys 3rd round pick

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The NFL Draft kicked off on April 28 with the first round selections, and on Day 2, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith will announce the third round selection.
Headed into Day 2 (rounds 2 and 3) of the NFL Draft, the Cowboys are slated to pick twice: the 56th pick in the second round and 88th pick in the third round. Smith will announce the player selected with the 88th pick.
This comes one day after Dallas picked Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with 24th pick. A Fort Worth native, Smith went to high school at North Crowley. You can read more about Tyler Smith here.
"In the NFL’s continuing effort to connect the game’s greats with the next generation of stars, NFL Legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2022 NFL Draft by announcing various selections in Las Vegas," the NFL said in a press release.
Each of the 32 teams in the NFL will have a representative announce a pick and the league's all-time leading rusher will represent Cowboy Nation.
Here is a look at who will be announcing picks for the other 31 teams and which round they are slated to make the announcement:
Round 2
- Arizona Cardinals: Aeneas Williams
- Atlanta Falcons: Warrick Dunn
- Baltimore Ravens: Matt Stover
- Buffalo Bills: Stevie Johnson
- Carolina Panthers: Thomas Davis
- Chicago Bears: Matt Forte
- Cincinnati Bengals: Isaac Curtis
- Detroit Lions: Barry Sanders
- Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones
- Houston Texans: Jonathan Joseph
- Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Castanzo
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Tony Boselli
- Kansas City Chiefs: Tony Gonzalez
- Minnesota Vikings: Ed Marinaro
- New England Patriots: Lawrence Guy
- New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan
- New York Jets: Darrelle Revis
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Chase Claypool
- San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead
- Washington Commanders: Santana Moss
Round 3
- Cleveland Browns: Andrew Hawkins
- Dallas Cowboys: Emmitt Smith
- Denver Broncos: Elvis Dumervil
- Las Vegas Raiders: Marcus Allen
- Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Ekeler
- Los Angeles Rams: Steven Jackson
- Miami Dolphins: Larry Csonka
- New York Giants: Amani Toomer
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jon Dorenbos
- Seattle Seahawks: Shaquem Griffin
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Simeon Rice
- Tennessee Titans: Billy "White Shoes" Johnson
It is unknown whether or not Emmitt Smith will announce a pick in another round should Dallas trade out of that 88th spot.