With second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker in the mix, the tight end group for the Dallas Cowboys will have a distinct Big Ten flair.

DALLAS — Luke Schoonmaker is heading into familiar territory with the Dallas Cowboys.

The tight end room for the Cowboys currently has a former teammate of his and two former Big Ten rivals from when Schoonmaker was at Michigan.

"I mean all three of those guys; I’m so excited to be with them," Schoonmaker told reporters on a conference call after the Cowboys selected him No. 58 overall in Round 2. "Through the years I’ve watched them, I’ve played against them and it’s surreal to be on the same squad as them now.”

Schoonmaker was teammates with current Cowboy tight end Sean McKeon at Michigan from 2018-19. McKeon joined up with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Dallas selected Jake Ferguson from Wisconsin in Round 4 last year, and then signed former Indiana product Peyton Hendershot as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft.

The 2022 third-team All-Big Ten tight end is known more for his blocking, but Schoonmaker couldn't help but have a favorite pass-catching tight end growing up. Unfortunately, for Cowboys fans, it wasn't Jason Witten, but Schoonmaker knows enough about the Cowboys' all-time leader in games played with 255.

"I always knew about Jason Witten, and I always knew he played so consistently at a high level," Schoonmaker said.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 250-pound tight end was a New England Patriots fan growing up, so, Rob Gronkowski was more his speed.

"But I knew Jason Witten was one of the greats right up there,” said Schoonmaker.

The Hamden, Connecticut native was the fifth tight end taken in the draft. Schoonmaker isn't keeping a list of who went ahead of him as motivation, as the opportunity to play in the NFL after being taken on Day 2 was already a stroke of fortune.

"I’m just so fortunate to have my name called at this time," said Schoonmaker. "I’m just speechless and so blessed.”

Schoonmaker is the fourth tight end that the Cowboys have taken in the second round since 2006 beginning with Anthony Fasano that year. In 2008 Dallas took Martellus Bennett and in 2013 they picked the late Gavin Escobar. All three tight ends had trouble finding playing time as Witten was the Cowboys' iron man from 2003-17 and then a final season in 2019 following a premature retirement.

The 24-year-old is confident that the Cowboys will be able to utilize him in a variety of roles.

“I think just being able to line me up in different spots, in-line and in the slot, and just being the versatile player that I am," Schoonmaker said. "I think I can really add a lot to that room and to the team.”

