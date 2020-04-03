With the NFL Scouting Combine firmly in the rearview mirror, the NFL Draft season moves onto individual team meetings with prospects and Pro Day workouts. For the Dallas Cowboys, they have a lot of work to do throughout the offseason with the pending free agency of Byron Jones, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, among many others.

However, you can bet that the Cowboys are looking ahead to the draft and with the combine taking place over the latter part of last week and into the weekend, there were several draft hopefuls that had good showings.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some players who could definitely be on the radar for Dallas:

Tight End

Missouri Tiger Albert Okwuegbunam had the best outing running the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.49 seconds. Hunter Bryant out of Washington came in with a 4.74 time in his 40-yard dash. Bryant’s three-cone drill came in fourth among tight ends with 7.08 seconds. Both players should be of interest to the Dallas Cowboys despite the fact that the team is expected to apply a second-round tender on the current tight end and projected starter Blake Jarwin.

However, it was Cole Kmet out of Notre Dame that really stood out with his performance measures.

While the Fighting Irish tight end didn’t post the top 40 time (4.7), he did have the best vertical of any of the other participants. Kmet has been mocked to Dallas in the past and he could very well be a target for the Cowboys who have a need at the position.

Wide Receiver

The big name in the wide receiver group was Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III with a blazing 4.27 40 time. Ruggs’ time matched what scouts saw on the field, a player who can turn on the jets at a moment’s notice.

Ruggs could very well be in play for the Cowboys when they come to the podium with the 17th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. His vertical jump (42”) and broad jump (131”) also showed that he possesses explosive athleticism.

Besides Ruggs, it was a pair of Big 12 receivers that noticeably posted great times. Texas’ Devin Duvernay came in with the fifth-best 40 time in the group and a top 10 time overall at 4.39 seconds. Denzel Mims from Baylor showed off his wheels with 4.38 speed. Mims’ effort was even more impressive when you factor in that he stands at 6’3”. Most taller receivers are a bit slower than their shorter counterparts. His numbers should help Mims rise on most draft boards.

Cornerback

Byron Jones is likely gone from any future plans in Dallas so the Cowboys could look to the University of Florida to find their new CB1. C.J. Henderson is another name consistently linked to the Cowboys throughout the process.

Henderson showed off his 4.39 speed to go along with his 37.5” vertical and 127” broad jump. For the Cowboys, Henderson would be an ideal scenario given the huge holes in the defensive backfield.

Honorable Mention 40-yard dash time

Neville Gallimore, Defensive Lineman at 304 pounds (4.79 40)

Jeremy Chinn, Safety (4.45)

Kyle Dugger, Safety (4.49)

The 2020 NFL Draft gets underway on April 23 and the Cowboys will be looking to address their needs. The numbers collected at the Scouting Combine will be just one part of the puzzle but it’s one of the tangible data points that must be considered.

Which players stood out to you from the NFL Scouting Combine? Share your draft thoughts with Patrick on Twitter @PatSportsGuy.

More on WFAA: