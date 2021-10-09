Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory placed on COVID reserve list

According to ESPN, Gregory has no symptoms and is vaccinated.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list. Gregory must complete two negative COVID tests, separated by 24 hours, before he can return to the team.

His availability is questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to ESPN, Gregory has no symptoms and is vaccinated. The Dallas Cowboys did not specify Monday if Gregory tested positive or was just in close contact with someone who was positive.

Gregory had one tackle and recovered one fumble in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to Tampa Bay last week.

Offensive lineman Zack Martin was activated on Monday following being placed on the COVID-19 list last week.