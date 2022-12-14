Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn well aware of Jaguars' speed on offense

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had the easiest time stopping agile quarterbacks which could come into focus when they face Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence.

DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will present a unique challenge for the Dallas Cowboys defense when they meet in Week 15.

Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence, which means they won't need to platoon their quarterbacks like the Houston Texans did in Week 14 in the Cowboys' narrow 27-23 victory at AT&T Stadium.

Throughout the season, Lawrence has posted a 95.4 passer rating while compiling a 20-6 touchdown to interception ratio in his second season as the Jaguars' starting quarterback. The former No. 1 overall pick also has rushed 46 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns, giving him another dimension with his game.

Dallas may have to pick which aspect they want to deal with the least from Lawrence: his 4.7 yards per carry when he does run, or his 7.0 yards per attempt when he passes.

"I know he had a monster game [Week 14]," Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. "When you look at some of the people that they have, they have exceptional skill, they got runners that can catch it out of the backfield and have really good speed."

Though the 5-8 Jaguars will need plenty of help to reach the postseason beyond winning their final four games, Jacksonville's 36-22 victory over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field was a statement win for the organization.

In addition to Lawrence, the Jaguars' offense has quickness in their skill positions with receiver Christian Kirk, who has 67 catches for 874 yards and seven touchdowns on the year, and tight end Evan Engram. The former New York Giants 2017 first-round pick has 53 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Zay Jones also has 68 catches for 655 yards and two scores.

"When you add guys like that and Jones and others to the mix you get a pretty good sense for what their speed is on the perimeter," Quinn said.

However, it all begins and ends with Lawrence.

"He's got the ability to throw it on the run and just make really accurate plays, whether it's extended plays or by design," Quinn said. "Those are some of the things that jump out to me about how effective he is on the move, certainly from his time all the way back through his college days and it’s certainly showing up on his tape as well."

If the Clemson product can get a win against the Cowboys, Lawrence will be the first Jaguars starting quarterback to beat Dallas since David Garrard on Oct. 31, 2010.

