Will Dak Prescott play against the Lions? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he's ready

Jones gave the update on Prescott during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

DALLAS — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott is "determined" to play Sunday against the Lions and that he expects Prescott to play without limitations.

"From my perspective, I think he's going to get there," Jones said. "He looks good. He looks ready to go."

Jones said Prescott "had a very impressive throwing session" before the Sunday night game against Philadelphia, showing "ball placement, strength, spin, zip, really the whole repertoire."

Prescott has been recovering from a thumb injury he suffered in the Cowboys' opener against Tampa Bay.

Jones on Tuesday said there is not a risk that Prescott would re-injure his throwing thumb if he plays Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

"We don't have that one [injury re-occurrence] to think about," Jones said. "It's a question of him getting ready. He's going to get every opportunity this week to get ready to play."

Dallas reeled off four wins in a row with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, but Rush and the offense struggled against the Eagles on Sunday night, losing 26-17.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Monday said Prescott was expected to be medically cleared to return to practice this week.

McCarthy did not say if Prescott would play Sunday. But if Jones' words are true, the Cowboys' signal-caller will likely be suiting up against the Lions.