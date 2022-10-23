Cowboys concerned CB Jourdan Lewis' season is over with Lisfranc injury, sources say

A Lisfranc injury would include a three-month recovery, effectively ending Lewis' 2022 season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis recorded his first interception of the 2022 season during their 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

But on the play where he picked off the Lions' Jared Goff, Lewis suffered a foot injury that the Cowboys fear may end his season.

Two Cowboys front office sources tell WFAA that they are concerned Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury on the play, which would require a recovery of at least three months, depending upon the severity of the injury.

Lewis made the interception while diving to the ground, got up and ran for a few yards before being twisted to the ground. As he was tackled, his right foot was rolled up on by Lions receiver Tom Kennedy.

Lewis was eventually helped off the field by the Cowboys training staff and carted to the locker room.

The Cowboys turned Lewis' interception into Ezekiel Elliott's second touchdown run of the day, to lead 17-6.