Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says he would prefer 17-game schedule over preseason

The NFL is exploring adding a 17th game to the official schedule and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy would be in favor if it meant one fewer preseason game.

DALLAS — The NFL has all but officially approved a 17th regular season game starting in the 2021 season.

The new collective bargaining agreement between the NFLPA and the NFL provided an option for the league to add a 17th game to the schedule. In December of 2020, the NFL owners approved a formula to determine the opponents for the 17th game while ensuring that it flows with the current scheduling formula.

One of the proposals to accommodate for Game 17 on the NFL regular season schedule is to borrow from the four-game preseason slate. Instead of teams playing a fourth preseason game the Thursday before Labor Day weekend, the league would conclude its exhibition season around the weekend of Aug. 21-23.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan he thinks the logistics of a 17-game season is very manageable. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 15, 2019

Although Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has not fielded any questions regarding the 17-game format in his media availability during 2021, he did go on the record at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis to explain how eliminating the fourth preseason game would be beneficial in getting ready for the regular season.

"When I think of the 17th game, and I also point to the preseason, I think going to the third preseason game makes total sense," McCarthy said on Feb. 26, 2020. "I think everybody is in agreement on that. The fact that you can potentially have two weeks to get ready for your opener, I like that."

In 2019, the last normal preseason in the NFL as the 2020 preseason was nixed as part of the complications surrounding COVID-19, teams would play their final preseason game on the Thursday before Labor Day weekend. By Saturday midday, they had to be at 53 players on their roster. Then, once the roster was finalized, they could begin preparations for their Week 1 opponent, possibly on Sunday if not Monday at the latest.

For a team playing in the Thursday night Week 1 opener, it means starting the season off on a short week. For a team playing on the first Sunday of the season, it still makes for a jam-packed week.

McCarthy likes having time to cogitate upon the roster moves and have more preparation for the first game's opponent.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan he does not anticipate a second bye week if they go to a 17-game season.



That's interesting. Because they had a double bye in 1993, which was an 18-week season. Going to 17 games will make it an 18-week season. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 15, 2019

"I think it gives you a chance to take a step back because that last week is difficult because you got a number of balls in the air where you're trying to pick your 53, make sure you're giving the young guys the opportunities, but you're also trying to get ready for the opener," said McCarthy. "I think going to three games makes perfect sense. I'm excited about that."

When the NFL finally approves the 17th game, McCarthy and the other coaching staffs from around the league should have plenty to be excited about. For McCarthy, the extra prep time will be especially beneficial as his team will have their slate of preseason games: the Cowboys open up preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

In the 17th game of the season, the Cowboys would travel to Gillette Stadium to play the New England Patriots, who defeated them 13-9 in their last meeting on Nov. 24, 2019.

