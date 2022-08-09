Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. stepping away from team due to 'private health matter'

While he didn't specify the health concern, Whitt told reporters he couldn't be on the sidelines and risk getting hit.

OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys secondary coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is stepping away from the team to address a "private health matter."

In a statement, the Cowboys said Whitt would not be traveling to Denver for this Saturday's preseason game.

While he has been absent from practices, he has still attended team meetings, the Cowboys said.

Whitt spoke to reporters in Oxnard on Tuesday and said he's been dealing with a personal health issue. He didn't specify his condition but said he couldn't be on the sidelines and risk getting hit.

"I'm not scared at all," Whitt said when asked about the health issue. "I just want to be out here. I have to pace myself some, but I'm not scared."

Whitt said he expects to be back on the field when the Cowboys get ready for the last preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, Aug. 26.