Locker Room Roulette: WR CeeDee Lamb relocates next to QB Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott’s blessing, new top wideout CeeDee Lamb has claimed the locker next to his QB to show that the tandem is striving to become closer.

DALLAS — Last offseason, there were plenty of opinions about second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb supplanting fellow wideout Amari Cooper as the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the feeling that Cooper remained the top wide receiver in Dallas during the season, Lamb did outperform the veteran.

Lamb received more targets, collected more receptions, contributed more receiving yards, and produced more explosive plays and first downs than Cooper did, and he did so all while staying healthy for all but the Thanksgiving game last year.

Cooper missed two games in COVID-19 protocols, and had nagging lingering issues that hindered his production at times, which might have been one of the reasons that the Cowboys soured on Cooper and moved on.

Moving is also what Lamb has literally done as he formally takes over as the top receiver in Dallas. At quarterback Dak Prescott’s request, Lamb moved his locker to be right next to Prescott’s as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Dak Prescott asked for CeeDee Lamb’s locker to be moved next to his: “My 2 other locker mates left, so I was a little lonely. With him being young, hopefully he’s my WR until I’m done playing. Just bring him closer, more conversations, he’s right there to talk and communicate.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 25, 2022

That’s a quarterback who knows that he needs to be in sync with his No. 1 wideout, something that might not have been the case in the last few years. Lamb has been impressive in his first two seasons in the NFL, totaling 2,037 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns, but with him expected to be the leader in the receiver room, and the focus of opposing defenses, the duo is trying to become the best quarterback-wide receiver combo possible for the Cowboys.

The locker swap might seem insignificant, but Lamb and Prescott have still only played in 20 games together in Lamb’s first two seasons. Prescott’s Week 5 season-ending injury during Lamb’s rookie year slowed some of the progression and with Cooper receiving more of the focus, perhaps the tandem wasn’t always on the same page.

An ugly fourth down failure in Week 13 last season against the New Orleans Saints, where Prescott and Lamb appeared to have some miscommunication, could be an example of what needs to be cleaned up and perhaps that starts with comradery in the clubhouse.

Not everything gets better by becoming besties in the locker room but working closely with each other on and off the field can only help. The Cowboys are expecting Lamb to take the next step as a receiver and the relationship with Prescott will benefit both players.

Head coach Mike McCarthy applauded the decision of Prescott and Lamb becoming locker neighbors in his OTA press conference.

“I think it’s great,” said McCarthy. “I think that shows the connection that is needed between the receiver and the quarterback, especially between Dak and CeeDee.”

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says that CeeDee Lamb moving his locker next to #Dak's is so important because it is part of the fiber needed to win a championship. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) May 25, 2022

Things are changing with the Cowboys inside the locker room. The talent might not be the same without Cooper and other players from last year’s team after a tumultuous offseason, but if Dallas can improve their team unity, it could help the results on the field.

Moving Lamb next to Prescott is one of the first signs that things are different this season. It feels like a small gesture, but this move has the potential to pay off for the Cowboys.